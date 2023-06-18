Rockers Beat Battle Jacks 10-2, Hit Two Home Runs

Battle Creek, MI - The Green Bay Rockers use an elite offensive performance to beat the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 10-2.

One of the biggest challenges for the Battle Jacks was to find a way to limit home runs from the Rockers. No team in the Great Lakes East and West divisions have hit more home runs than Green Bay. The Rockers have hammered twelve baseballs over the wall throughout the season, and they kept up their momentum into tonight.

Green Bay hit a three-run homer in the 2nd inning to open up their lead. Then the Rockers put an exclamation point on their victory with a solo bomb in the 8th. The two big plays combined with a steady dose of 12 other base hits led to an offensive rampage by Green Bay that Battle Creek could not respond to.

One thing that stood out about the Battle Jacks today was their effort, especially down he stretch.

"We talk a lot about competing against ourselves, playing hard all the time, and doing the things we preach," said Field Manager Chris Clark. "We want guys to play hard, fly around, have fun, and enjoy each other. Whether we are up 10 or down 10, we are the same team."

Despite the score, everyone was all in on the game until the very end. From the strong crowd of over 1800, to the players and coaches, to the Battle Jacks staff, every single one of those groups gave maximum effort. A prime example was a play by Brock Daniels (Missouri) in the 9th inning. With the bases clear and the Battle Jacks down by eight runs, Daniels sprinted with everything he had to earn an infield single, beating the throw to first by a step. The MCCU faithful gave Daniels a cheer for his base hit. That is the type of sequence that epitomizes what Coach Clark looks for in his players.

Daniels finished the night two-for-four at the plate with a single and a double. Charlie Rhee (San Diego State) finished one-for-four with an RBI. Cam Farrar (Findlay) and Blake McRae (Eastern Michigan) each scored a run for the Battle Jacks in the effort. Defensively, Alex Jarrell (Middle Georgia State) registered a season high three strikeouts in two innings pitched.

The Battle Jacks (6-12) will look to bounce back in game two of the series against the Rockers (12-7) on Sunday.

