Rochester Sweeps Bismarck with 4-1 Victory in Game Two

The Rochester Honkers (22-20, 4-4) secured a two-game sweep over the Bismarck Larks (18-24, 2-6) with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Mayo Field. The Honkers used a three-run fourth inning and a strong start from Daniel Willie (Montreat College) (2-1) to remain perfect on their home stand.

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth inning, Rochester used four two-out singles to take a 3-0 lead. The RBI base hits came from Dario Gomez (University of Miami) and Tyler White (Sacramento State). The Honkers would add an unearned run in the 6th inning on an RBI single from Nico Regino (Cal State Fullerton).

Willie was tremendous all night long, not allowing in seven innings. He scattered three hits across those seven frames while striking out eight Bismarck batters.

Jonathan Largespada (Los Angeles Harbor) pitched the final two innings, loading the bases in both the eighth and ninth innings but allowing just one unearned run. Larks reliever Jackson Glover (Wallace Community College-Dothan) (0-2) was given the loss, allowing two earned runs in the big fourth inning.

The Honkers continue their season-long seven game home stand tomorrow as they welcome the Duluth Huskies for a double header. Scheduled first pitch times are 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.

