Rochester Sweeps Bismarck with 4-1 Victory in Game Two
July 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release
The Rochester Honkers (22-20, 4-4) secured a two-game sweep over the Bismarck Larks (18-24, 2-6) with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Mayo Field. The Honkers used a three-run fourth inning and a strong start from Daniel Willie (Montreat College) (2-1) to remain perfect on their home stand.
In a scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth inning, Rochester used four two-out singles to take a 3-0 lead. The RBI base hits came from Dario Gomez (University of Miami) and Tyler White (Sacramento State). The Honkers would add an unearned run in the 6th inning on an RBI single from Nico Regino (Cal State Fullerton).
Willie was tremendous all night long, not allowing in seven innings. He scattered three hits across those seven frames while striking out eight Bismarck batters.
Jonathan Largespada (Los Angeles Harbor) pitched the final two innings, loading the bases in both the eighth and ninth innings but allowing just one unearned run. Larks reliever Jackson Glover (Wallace Community College-Dothan) (0-2) was given the loss, allowing two earned runs in the big fourth inning.
The Honkers continue their season-long seven game home stand tomorrow as they welcome the Duluth Huskies for a double header. Scheduled first pitch times are 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.
The Rochester Honkers began their 30th season of play on May 29th. Keep up with the team on social media by following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@honkersbaseball) and like the Honkers on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club. Interact on social by using the hashtag #FunForTheWholeFlock!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2023
- Rochester Sweeps Bismarck with 4-1 Victory in Game Two - Rochester Honkers
- Deters Home Run Lifts Dock Spiders Over Rivets 7-5 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Lakeshore Walks It off for the First Time this Season to Sweep Kokomo - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Take Down Woodchucks to Split Two-Game Series - Green Bay Rockers
- Bucks Sweep Trains, Win Final Matchup - Eau Claire Express
- Green Bay Glides Past Wausau, Wins 8-3 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rats Grab Another Game off of Madison, Winners of 3 Straight - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- White Strikes Out Six As Spitters Drop Game Two - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Snap Streak, Prevail 4-3 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Dogs Beat Tots - Mankato MoonDogs
- Madison Swept by Wisconsin Rapids, Prepare for Double-Header - Madison Mallards
- Growlers Take Down Battle Jacks 4-2, Win Low Scoring Game with 3 Lead Changes - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Bucks to Hold Baseball Camp on July 23 Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic - Waterloo Bucks
- Rockers Look for Series Split with Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Comeback Attempt Falls Short, Fall To Rivets 16-10 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Honkers Put up 12 in Victory over Bismarck - Rochester Honkers
- Johannes Propels Lakeshore to Third Straight Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.