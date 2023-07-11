Rockers Look for Series Split with Woodchucks

Wausau, Wis. - For the sixth and final time of the regular season, the Green Bay Rockers are set to travel to Athletic Park to take on the Wausau Woodchucks, with first time in Wausau set for 6:35 p.m.

The Rockers will look to split the two-game series with the Woodchucks Tuesday night after dropping Monday night's matchup 18-7 in seven innings, following a rain delay that prompted the game to be called off.

Despite the loss, Kendal Ewell (Kentucky) finished with two RBIs in the leadoff spot for Green Bay, while Zane Zielinski (Illinois-Chicago) and AJ Anzai (Chapman) each had two hits and two runs scored themselves to combine for four of the 10 Green Bay hits.

Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton) also finished with two RBIs after going 1-3 with a run scored and Cooper Kelly (Kansas) tacked on one RBI himself to round out the seven-run night for the Rockers.

Micah Berens (Incarnate Word) led the way on the mound with three scoreless innings of relief, but 18 early Woodchuck runs proved to be too much for the Rockers to overcome as Wausau held on to take down Green Bay in seven innings Monday night.

Heading into Tuesday, the Rockers will start Grayson Walker (Dickinson College) who enters this game with a 2-2 record and a 6.67 ERA through seven games pitched on the season.

Entering appearance No. 8, Walker has recorded 20 strikeouts while allowing 14 walks in 2023, after last pitching against Wausau last Friday at Athletic Park.

Green Bay will continue their four-game road trip with a doubleheader Wednesday against Wisconsin Rapids, in the second of two scheduled doubleheaders this season. First pitches from Witter Field are set for 11:35 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.

