Bucks Sweep Trains, Win Final Matchup

Eau Claire, WI - On a sunny night that was perfect for baseball, Eau Claire's play was anything but as they lost to the visiting Bucks 3-6.

Isaiah Katz (UW-La Crosse) got the start on the bump for the Express, and struggled through 3 2/3 innings, giving up 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. The Trains were unsteady in the field early on, recording 3 errors on the night. In addition to their errors in the field, they struggled from several close plays not going their way.

Ryan Nagelbach (UIC) and Camden Ross (WKU) were two bright spots in the Eau Claire lineup. Ross went 3-4 on the night at the plate, and helped to bolster his already impressive .568 On-Base-Percentage. Nagelbach also tacked on a few more important stats as he launched a home run over the right field wall in the 3rd inning. This was his 8th of the year and furthered his team lead in the category.

Other than two innings of scoring, the Express failed to add on any more runs through 9.

One positive for the pitching staff was when Robert Hogan (Texas A&M) came in in the 4th inning and finished out the game for the Trains. He looked sharp as a razor, throwing 5 1/3 innings. In his appearance, he only gave up 3 hits, and 1 unearned run, and struck out an astounding 9 Waterloo batters. This performance earned him "Player of the Game" honors for the Express.

Eau Claire will look to halt their 4-game losing streak with a fresh start in La Crosse tomorrow. They play the Loggers twice in a doubleheader, with their first game coming at 12:05 pm CT. Their second game will begin at 6:35 pm CT, and both games will be streamed online on the Northwoods League Website and the radio at 106.7 FM. Tune into the action for both matchups!

