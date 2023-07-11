Honkers Put up 12 in Victory over Bismarck

In the first game of their seven-game homestand, the Rochester Honkers (21-20, 3-4) welcomed the Bismarck Larks (18-23, 2-5) into Mayo Field for a two-game series. Rochester went up early on the Larks and kept the pedal down as they cruised to a 12-6 victory.

Cole Mahlum (Dakota County Technical College) got the start on the mound for the Honkers and was coming off of a rough outing where he walked ten batters in 2 2/3 innings on July 1st against Mankato. He faired much better against Bismarck as he retired the side in order in the first inning.

The Honkers got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning. Bismarck's starter, Andrew Hansen (Fort Hayes State), lost control of his pitches and walked three batters, hit two more, and allowed two hits resulting in a five-run frame for Rochester.

Bismarck answered with a solo home run by Ben Rosengard (Rice) in the top of the third, but that's all Bismarck would get until the eighth inning.

In the fourth inning, Nico Regino (Charleston Southern) smacked a two-run blast over the left-field wall. The Honkers tacked on three more in the fifth and took a commanding 10-1 lead.

Mahlum had a phenomenal day and, without a doubt, his best start this season by tossing six innings of one-run ball and scattering five hits. He earned his first win as the Honkers once again climbed above .500.

The bullpen was shaky as Hayden Hable (Southern Arkansas) and Corbin Barker (UC Riverside) allowed five combined runs over the final two innings. However, the Larks were down by too many runs and ultimately could not complete the comeback.

The Larks and Honkers play again tomorrow in the series' final game. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

