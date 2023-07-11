Green Bay Glides Past Wausau, Wins 8-3

WAUSAU, Wis. - Green Bay would outscore Wausau Tuesday evening to win the pairs final matchup at Athletic Park 8-3.

The Woodchucks (3-4/23-19) would strike first, scoring two runs in the second. Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) would drive in the first with an RBI sac fly, scoring Brent Widder (Evansville), and the other came from a Jake English (Kansas) RBI single, scoring Drew Berkland (Minnesota).

After two scoreless innings for both teams, Green Bay (4-4/25-19) would score their first two runs in the fifth. Wausau would quickly respond that same inning scoring one more to regain the lead.

The Rockers would take control of the rest of the game, scoring six unanswered runs.

Key Moments:

Widder had a second straight multi-hit game, going 2/4 with an RBI and a run.

Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) now rides the longest hit streak on the team at nine games.

Up Next:

Wausau will travel to Herr-Baker Field Wednesday to face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a double header. The games are scheduled for 11:35 am and 6:35 pm.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

