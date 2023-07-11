Dock Spiders Comeback Attempt Falls Short, Fall To Rivets 16-10

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders shortstop Drew Barragan

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders found themselves down 13-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. After scoring one run in the bottom of the sixth, the Dock Spiders added two more in the seventh. Right fielder Jared Heinzen (Wisconsin-Parkside) and Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) both lined RBI singles into the outfield which made the score 13-5. In the bottom of the eighth a walk from designated hitter Paul Smith started the five-run inning by the Dock Spiders. Third baseman Graiden West (Rice) smoked an RBI that scored Smith and made the score 13-6. After two consecutive walks issued, shortstop Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) stepped up with the bases loaded and mashed a grand slam over the left field wall that made the score 13-10. However, the Rivets offense wasn't done as they put three more runs on the board in the top of the ninth to seal the deal.

In an interesting move before the comeback started, the Dock Spiders called upon INF Seth Sweet-Chick (Nevada) from the bullpen in the top of the fifth inning. It was the first time Manager Doug Coe (Moravian) put a position player on the mound for the Dock Spiders this season. Sweet-Chick shut down the Rivets for two whole innings until the top of the ninth when Sweet-Chick plunked three Rivets and then gave up an RBI single to third baseman Wyatt Morgan (Missouri Southern State). Sweet-Chick was pulled in the top of the ninth. Rivets relief pitcher Simon Murray (Truman State) was credited with the win after going one inning as he surrendered one hit, one walk and he fanned one batter. Rivets closer Nick Vollmert (Southern Wesleyan) received the save as he tallied one and two thirds' innings while he fanned five batters. Dock Spiders starting pitcher Amar Tsengeg (Texas-Dallas) was tagged with his fourth loss of the season. The Dock Spiders drop to 15-27 on the season and 2-5 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back at home on Tuesday night for game two of the Rockford series. It's bang for your buck night with 107.1 The Bull at Herr-Baker field. Come out and enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz Pepsi products, and 16 oz domestic beers (for those of drinking age) for $2 each. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

