Dogs Beat Tots

July 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs looked to keep things moving after a big win last night after letting up a seven-run lead.

John Lundgren would take the mound for the MonnDogs on his first start since getting sick on the last road trip. Lundgren would make quick work of the first inning. The MoonDogs would not take long to get things going with Dustin Crenshaw leading off with a single. Max Williams would not take any time to send one deep bouncing off the top level of the Doghouse Suites.

Lundgren would continue to move his way through the line up keeping the Hot Tots off the board until the fifth inning when two runs would get across the plate to cut the lead to one for the MoonDogs. Lundgren would shrug it off and come back in the next inning showing why he is the grizzled veteran within the clubhouse.

The fifth inning would see the MoonDogs look to break the game open starting with James Agabedis would start things out with a single before Asher Bradd would double it keeping things moving for the MoonDogs. Crenshaw would get on base with a walk giving the MoonDogs loaded bases for the first time in the game. Williams would keep it going with a single bringing two across the plate and bringing team leader in RBI's to the plate in Brendan Hord. Hord would not take much time to give the ball some wings sending it deep for his sixth homerun of the season.

The MoonDogs would keep things going during the sixth inning scoring six runs on the back of another Hord three run bomb and not slowing down scoring four runs over the next two innings for a 18-2 win.

Join use tomorrow as we take on the Bismarck Larks for a double header at ISG Field.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.