Bucks to Hold Baseball Camp on July 23 Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have teamed up with Peoples Community Health Clinic to host a baseball camp on Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 pm. The camp is open to children ages 17 and under and the cost to attend is $24 per participant. Each camper will receive a reserved seat ticket to the July 24 Bucks game versus the Rochester Honkers.

Bucks players will run the camp. Individuals interested in attending the clinic may sign-up in advance through Play'N Sports or on the day of the camp. All participants will need to bring a baseball glove and must fill out a Player Information Sheet/Waiver which will be available online at www.waterloobucks.com, at the Riverfront Stadium Souvenir Stand, or at registration on the day of the camp.

Registration will start at 2:00 pm on July 23. For more information, contact the Bucks office at (319) 232-0500.

Peoples Community Health Clinic, the presenting sponsors of the baseball camps, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center guided by its Mission statement. Care is provided no matter what a person's financial situation is. Both uninsured and insured patients are welcome.

The Bucks finish up a two-game road trip in Eau Claire this evening before returning home on Wednesday to start a three-day, four-game homestand versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats. Tickets are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online: https://waterloo-bucks.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets.

