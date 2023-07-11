Bucks to Hold Baseball Camp on July 23 Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic
July 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have teamed up with Peoples Community Health Clinic to host a baseball camp on Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 pm. The camp is open to children ages 17 and under and the cost to attend is $24 per participant. Each camper will receive a reserved seat ticket to the July 24 Bucks game versus the Rochester Honkers.
Bucks players will run the camp. Individuals interested in attending the clinic may sign-up in advance through Play'N Sports or on the day of the camp. All participants will need to bring a baseball glove and must fill out a Player Information Sheet/Waiver which will be available online at www.waterloobucks.com, at the Riverfront Stadium Souvenir Stand, or at registration on the day of the camp.
Registration will start at 2:00 pm on July 23. For more information, contact the Bucks office at (319) 232-0500.
Peoples Community Health Clinic, the presenting sponsors of the baseball camps, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center guided by its Mission statement. Care is provided no matter what a person's financial situation is. Both uninsured and insured patients are welcome.
The Bucks finish up a two-game road trip in Eau Claire this evening before returning home on Wednesday to start a three-day, four-game homestand versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats. Tickets are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online: https://waterloo-bucks.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2023
- Bucks to Hold Baseball Camp on July 23 Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic - Waterloo Bucks
- Rockers Look for Series Split with Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Comeback Attempt Falls Short, Fall To Rivets 16-10 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Honkers Put up 12 in Victory over Bismarck - Rochester Honkers
- Johannes Propels Lakeshore to Third Straight Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Waterloo Bucks Stories
- Bucks to Hold Baseball Camp on July 23 Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic
- Leahy Makes MLB Debut with Cardinals
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley Awarded Softball Equipment Through Share the Glove Initiative
- Bucks to Hold Two Youth Baseball Camps Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic
- Bucks Announce 2023 Coach Staff & Opening Day Roster