Robinson Added to International League All-Star Team

July 6, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced the addition of outfielder Trayvon Robinson to the International League All-Star team for the 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game. The midseason All-Star bid is the fourth of Robinson's career, second at the Triple-A level and first since the 2011 campaign when he starred for Triple-A Albuquerque.

Back in affiliated baseball for the first time since 2015, the 31-year-old Robinson has made the most of his opportunity with the Pirates organization. The Los Angeles native has hit .324 (45-for-139) with four home runs, four triples, six doubles and 22 RBI in 51 games. His .917 OPS is the highest mark among Tribe players to have appeared in 50 or more games this season.

Robinson was originally selected by his hometown Dodgers in the 10th round of the 2005 First-Year Player Draft. He was traded from Los Angeles to Seattle on July 31, 2011 and made his major league debut with the Mariners one week later in Los Angeles against the Angels. In the third inning of his first major league game, he robbed Los Angeles' Torii Hunter of a home run and in his second career major league contest, drilled his first big league home run off Tyler Chatwood.

Robinson played in 90 games spanning the 2011-12 seasons with Seattle before bouncing between five minor league cities over the next three seasons. The journeyman then joined the independent Atlantic League in 2016 and split that season with Somerset and Lancaster. He spent the entire 2017 and 2018 seasons with Lancaster, as well, before signing a minor league contract with the Pirates on March 9, 2019.

The Midsummer Classic will be held on Wednesday, July 10 in El Paso, Texas at Southwest University Park. First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 p.m. EDT and the game will be broadcast live on MLB Network, MiLB.TV and the Triple-A All-Star Game Radio Network. In the current International League vs. Pacific Coast League All-Stars format, the IL owns a 12-9 advantage despite back-to-back defeats.

