Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (44-42) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (38-49)

The Indians seek a third consecutive victory over the Mud Hens this evening in downtown Indianapolis.

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. ET

GAME #87 / HOME #43: Indianapolis Indians (44-42) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (38-49)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Vieaux (2-0, 4.08) vs. RHP Kyle Funkhouser (1-4, 8.07)

RADIO: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: The Indians snapped a three-game slide with a doubleheader sweep over the Mud Hens on Friday night, 4-3 and 3-0. Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in the first inning of game one and after the Mud Hens rallied to take a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth, Kevin Kramer roped a two-out, two-run double to the right-center alley to put Indy back in front, 4-3. Eduardo Vera (W, 5-6) then tossed a 1-2-3 sixth inning backed by web gems from Kramer up the middle at second and Ke'Bryan Hayes down the third-base line. Montana DuRapau (S, 7) pitched a perfect seventh to seal the victory. In the nightcap, Indy was led by right-hander James Marvel (W, 1-0) making his Triple-A debut. The Duke University product fired his second complete-game shutout of the season, limiting the Mud Hens to three hits with six punchouts. Darnell Sweeney and JB Shuck collected RBI singles in the second, and Hayes blasted a 410-foot solo homer in the third to complete the scoring.

THAT WAS MARVEL-OUS: RHP James Marvel kept the Mud Hens off balance in his Triple-A debut, throwing the second complete-game shutout of his career (also: April 20, 2018 with Double-A Altoona at Richmond). He needed just 83 pitches (57 strikes) to put away Toledo over his 7.0 innings of work. He became the first Tribe hurler to throw a complete-game shutout since Adam Wilk tossed a 9.0-inning CGSHO vs. Lehigh Valley on July 6, 2014. Marvel's 7.0-inning CGSHO was the first shortened CGSHO by a Tribe pitcher since Ian Snell (7.0ip, 5h, 0r, 1bb, 6k) on July 5, 2009 vs. Louisville.

DOUBLEHEADER SWEEP: Last night's twin bill was Indy's third of the season and second against Toledo. The Indians have now been swept in a doubleheader (June 8 at Toledo), split a twin bill (June 16 vs. Pawtucket) and swept a double dip (July 5 vs. Toledo). Indy swept one doubleheader in 2018, doing so on July 27 vs. Buffalo with 4-3 and 6-3 triumphs at Victory Field.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE: Indy's 8-19 stretch before last night's doubleheader sweep began with a loss on June 7 at Toledo. The Tribe were then swept in a twin bill on June 8 at Fifth Third Field. The Indians' two wins last night coinciding with Columbus' win over Louisville allowed the Tribe to pick up a half-game in the IL West, marking the first time Indy has gained ground on the Clippers since its 3-2 victory at Toledo on June 6 that pushed its IL West lead to two games.

TWO-OUT RBI: Kramer's two-out, two-run double in the fifth inning of game one last night gave him 21 RBI with two outs this season, second most on the team behind Will Craig (24). Kramer and Wyatt Mathisen led the Tribe with 22 two-out RBI in 2018.

HAY, HAY, HAYES: Ke'Bryan Hayes squared the ball up in each of his six at-bats on Friday night, tallying three hits (one single, one double, one home run) to raise his average to .248 (58-for-234) in 61 Triple-A games. His two-hit performance was his 13th multi-hit game with the Tribe this year, but the Indians are just 7-6 when he has two or more knocks. Indy did improve to 4-0 when Hayes homers, however.

POLANCO POWER: OF Gregory Polanco is 3-for-7 (.429) with one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in his second rehab stint with the Tribe. His home run in the opener on Friday night was his eighth in a Tribe uniform and first since June 6, 2014 at Syracuse. He hit .300 (6-for-20) with five RBI in five rehab games with the Indians back in April. In 78 career games with Indianapolis dating back to September 2013, Polanco has 31 multi-hit performances, has hit safely in 55 of the contests and has reached base safely in 63 of the 78 affairs. He is a lifetime .326 (101-for-310) batter in Triple-A with 31 extra-base hits and 58 RBI.

GONZO: INF Erik Gonzalez, also on a major league rehab with Indy, was mired in a 1-for-16 (.063) rut before collecting two hits in four at-bats Thursday night. He scored the Tribe's first run of the game, as well. He did not play in either end of last night's doubleheader. The 27-year-old is getting his first taste of the International League since playing for Columbus from 2015-17. The two-hit performance Thursday night was his third of the season (also: April 10 at Chicago [NL], April 12 at Washington).

