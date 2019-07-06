Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Syracuse (7:05 p.m.)

July 6, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | Game # 87| Road Game # 42

BUFFALO BISONS (44-42, 2nd, -5.5 North) at SYRACUSE METS (42-45, 5th, -8.0 North)

LHP Ryan Feierabend (4-4, 6.61) vs. RHP Corey Oswalt (4-1, 4.42)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons and Syracuse Mets will play game three of their four-game set as the series is tied at one win each. Following Sunday's afternoon game, reliever Justin Shafer and manager Bobby Meacham will represent the Herd at the 2019 Triple-A All-Star game in El Paso, TX. The Bisons will be in Pawtucket next Thursday after the three-day break for the midsummer classic.

Yesterday's Game: BUF 8, SYR 2

Buffalo took game-two from Syracuse last night after RHP Conor Fisk threw five innings and gave up the only two runs of the game, while also striking out a season-high six batters. Buffalo's bullpen was lights-out as all three pitchers combined to only allow one hit and no runs. Three different Bison batters had a two-RBI night while the team combined for 14 total hits.

Syracuse Mets (5-7)

Buffalo and Syracuse are meeting again after playing each other last week at Sahlen Field. The Herd took two of the three games to finish off their hot month of June and tie them with Rochester for the best record in the International League (20-10) in the month. The teams will meet one more time at Sahlen Field on 8/2-8/4 for finish to season series.

Tonight's Starter

RHP Ryan Feierabend will make his tenth start tonight as he is currently 1-2 in road starts with a 6.16 ERA. Feierabend's last start came on 7/1 where he took the loss, tossing 5.2 IP and was touched for six earned runs.

Bo Bichette

INF Bo Bichette kept his streak alive last night as he has now hit safely in six straight games where he is 12-27 (.444). He hit his fifth home run of the season yesterday which makes that back-to-back games where he has hit the long ball.

Socrates Brito

OF Socrates Brito finished yesteday's game 2-5 as well as drawing one walk. He came around to score twice, and also carries a four-game hit streak where he is batting .500 (5-10) and three RBIs during the stretch.

Bisons Bits

With double-digit hits in back-to-back games, the Bisons now have 26 team hits in two days. As a team this season, they are batting .261...As a team, Buffalo hit .275 in June which was fifth best in the IL...They are also one of just two teams, along with Rochester (.359), hittng above .300 in July, at .305 through five games.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (33-56) lost game one of their last series before the All-Star break against the visiting Baltimore Orioles. Brandon Drury was the Blue Jays lone source of offense as he hit his eigth home run of the year off RHP Dylan Bundy. Toronto will play game two today at 3:07 p.m. as LHP Clayton Richard will face-off against RHP Andrew Cashner.

