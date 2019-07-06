Game Notes: Louisville Bats (33-54) at Columbus Clippers (53-33)

July 6, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 88, Away 44

Louisville Bats (33-54) at Columbus Clippers (53-33)

LHP Alex Wood (MLB Rehab, NR w/LOU) vs. LHP Tanner Tully (1-0, 3.00)

7:15 PM | Saturday, July 6, 2019 | Huntington Park

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; TuneIn

FINAL COPA GAME:Louisville and Columbus play each other for the final time as "Los Murciélagos" and "Los Veleros", with the I-71 Copa Series trophy on the line. On Friday night, the Bats could not set a new season-high winning streak of 4 games, losing 6-4 despite a ninth inning comeback effort, ending their season-long win streak at 3 games for the fourth time this season. Coming into play Saturday, LOU has still won 5 of its last 7 contests.

AGAINST COLUMBUS:Through 12 matchups in the season series,each team has won 6 games, with the Bats outscoring the Clip Show 67-58. Last night snapped Louisville's three-game winning streak against the Clippers, also snapping their three-game win streak at Huntington Park.

WOOD MAKES REHAB START:Left-hander Alex Wood starts for Louisville on Major League rehab assignment, returning from a back injury that has kept him sidelined since late February in Spring Training. Wood will pitch in his first minor league game since June 18, 2014, and becomes the fourth MLB rehabber to appear in a game for the Bats this season (IF Alex Blandino, IF Scooter Gennett, RHP Robert Stephenson).

HOME RUNS 101:Leadoff hitter Narciso Crook homered as the first batter in Friday's game, recording Louisville's 100th home run of 2019. After failing to reach the 100-homer mark in 5 straight seasons (2013-17), the Bats have now registered 100+ home runs in back-to-back seasons after hitting 113 last season. Juan Graterol also homered last night, accounting for Louisville's 101st.

- Crook joins Scott Schebler (June 5 vs. Indianapolis) and Alex Blandino (June 6 at Charlotte) as Bats players to hit leadoff home runs this season. LOU is actually 0-3 when hitting a home run as the first batter of the game.

- With 101 homers through 87 games, LOU is on pace to finish with approximately 163 home runs, which would set a new Bats record (160 HR in 2010), and nearly break the all-time franchise record (166 HR in 1999).

BREAK BEFORE THE BREAK?:The International League totaled 1,555 home runs as a league in 2018, with teams averaging approximately 0.80 home runs per game. With 2 days of action before the 2019 All-Star break, there have already been 1,522 home runs hit across the league, coming out to about 1.26 team home runs per game.

FIRST IS CURSED:Louisville led 1-0 in last night's 6-4 loss, falling to 21-23 (.477) this season when scoring first, the only IL club with a below-.500 record when scoring first in games. Last season, the Bats finished 42-27 (.609) when scoring first, lowest winning percentage in the league.

OUT-HITTING:The Bats out-hit the Clippers 10-9 on Friday despite the loss. LOU has either equaled its opponent's hit total or exceeded it in each of the 5 July games they have played. Louisville has out-hit its opponent in 37 games this season, falling to 23-14 in that scenario.

