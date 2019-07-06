Escobar Recalled by Pirates, Headed to Big Leagues for Debut

July 6, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates recalled right-hander Luis Escobar, along with right-handers Dario Agrazal and Montana DuRapau ahead of their game this evening against Milwaukee at PNC Park. Escobar will be the eighth Tribe player to make his major league debut in 2019 and fifth pitcher, joining Agrazal, DuRapau, Geoff Hartlieb and Mitch Keller.

Escobar, 23, started the year with High-A Bradenton and in 10 relief appearances for the Marauders, recorded three saves and a 0.00 ERA (0er/13.1ip) with 15 strikeouts. He was transferred to Indianapolis on May 9 and earned a save in his Triple-A debut on May 10 at Lehigh Valley. The Cartagena, Colombia native made one more relief appearance before transitioning to the rotation for five starts, a role where he allowed just four earned runs in 22.1 innings pitched (1.61 ERA). He returned to the bullpen on June 16 and hasn't surrendered an earned run over his last 7.1 innings of work. In 13 games (five starts) for the Tribe, Escobar is 2-1 with a 2.72 ERA (11er/36.1ip), .212 average against and 42 strikeouts.

Escobar signed with the Pirates as a non-drafted free agent on July 8, 2013. He represented the Pirates in the 2017 MLB All-Star Futures Game and was a member of Team Colombia in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Indianapolis' first-time call-ups are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.