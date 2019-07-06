IronPigs and PawSox Suspended Due to Rain

(Allentown, Pa) - Saturday night's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Pawtucket Red Sox has been suspended due to inclement weather. The game was suspended with one out in the top of the third inning.

The game will resume play on Sunday morning starting at 11:05 a.m. The game will be completed as a nine-inning contest. The normally scheduled game on Sunday will begin 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game. Game two will be a seven-inning contest.

The IronPigs will be wearing specialty "Jawn" jerseys during game two on Sunday afternoon. Sunday's jersey auction will begin at 11:00 a.m. and conclude in at the end of the 5th inning in Game 2. Bids can be made at Coca-Cola Park or online at https://jawnjerseyauction.otauctions.com.

The Phillie Phanatic will be making an appearance courtesy of Dr. Wyke Pediatric Dentistry.

Fans who have Sunday tickets may keep their seats and can use their ticket to access both games. Fans with Saturday tickets must exchange them at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. No phone or online exchanges will be accepted.

Individual tickets must be exchanged in-person for a future 2019 game (subject to availability) at the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park during business hours. Private area or hospitality tickets must be exchanged in person or by phone with the group representative associated with the outing.

