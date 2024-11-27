Robbie Keck Obtains First Win as Vipers Interim Head Coach

November 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (4-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Mexico City Capitanes (5-3) 143-99 on Tuesday night at Arena CDMX while Vipers Assistant Coach, Robbie Keck, obtained his first head coach victory while serving as the Vipers Interim Head Coach.

RGV opened the game by going on a 9-0 run which started a hot streak for the Vipers and Houston Rockets Two-Way Jeenathan Williams. In the first quarter alone, Williams put up 12 points which helped the Vipers jump to a 34-15 advantage over the Capitanes.

Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante helped the Vipers extend its advantage in the first half as he put up 14 points in 11 minutes. Houston Rockets assignee Cam Whitmore, Jermaine Samuels Jr., and Williams also had 14 points each which accounted for 56 of the 68 points the Vipers had going into the half while the team held Mexico City to 45 points.

In the second half of the game, the Vipers continued to dominate and extended that dominance until the end of the game which allowed them to walk off the court with a 143-99 victory.

Williams led all scorers with 25 points. Whitmore contributed 22 points. Samuels Jr. and Teddy Allen both finished the night with 18 points each. Dante put up 16 points and Markquis Nowell had a double-double with 15 points and 11 assists.

Dink Pate scored 23 points for the Capitanes followed by Louis King with 20 points and Greg Brown III with 12 points.

The Vipers return to the Bert Ogden Arena on Saturday, Nov. 30 to take on the reigning G League Champions, the Oklahoma City Blue. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Vipers replica kid's jersey courtesy of Lone Star National Bank. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

