Armel Traoré's Record Performance Fuels South Bay to Victory

November 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the San Diego Clippers in a rematch at home Tuesday night, 95-85. Lakers two-way forward Armel Traoré set an all-time South Bay record with 22 boards to go along with 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3FG, 1-1 FT), two assists and three blocks. The French native also notched his third double-double in a South Bay jersey.

South Bay's victory was fueled by yet another strong rebounding performance with a season-high 57 boards. Assignment forward Maxwell Lewis notched his fifth double figure contest of the Tip-Off Tournament and led the Lakers with 18 points (6-18 FG, 2-9 3FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Center Kylor Kelley tied his season high with 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT) along with nine rebounds, one steal and three blocks. Guard Grayson Murphy tallied 10 assists with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3FG) and four rebounds.

Clippers guard RayJ Dennis led San Diego with 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3FG), five rebounds and five assists. Forward Tosan Evboumwan followed suit with 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks. Center Braxton Key notched a double-double with 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds with three assists, three steals and one block. The Lakers outshot the Clippers 42.2 percent (35-83 FG) to 32.6 percent (31-95 FG) from the field to help secure the home victory.

