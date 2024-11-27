Grand Rapids Gold Announce New Theme Night: Grateful Dead Night

November 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, are excited to introduce Grateful Dead Night on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM at Van Andel Arena. This special theme night will showcase Grateful Dead-inspired elements throughout the evening, giving fans a unique twist on the game-day experience.

In addition to the Grateful Dead-inspired music and fan experiences, Grateful Dead Night will include specialty themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game with all proceeds going to Be Nice.

The night will also feature popular $2 Beer and $2 Hot Dog specials, part of the Gold's season-long Thursday and Friday night promotion.

Tickets for Grateful Dead Night and the entire 2024-25 Grand Rapids Gold season are available now.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.grandrapidsgold.com.

