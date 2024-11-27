Westchester Knicks Announce 2024-25 Theme Games

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, announce the 2024-25 theme game schedule at the Westchester County Center.

Give Thanks Game - Friday, November 29th vs. Capital City Go-Go - Join the Westchester Knicks for an evening of gratitude, togetherness, and exciting basketball as we embrace the spirit of the season. It's a game night dedicated to community and festive cheer - perfect for fans of all ages.

Winter School Day -Wednesday, December 11th vs. College Park Skyhawks - Make it a field trip to remember! Our young fans can join us for an exciting day of basketball, learning, and unforgettable moments with their favorite team.

90s Day Party - Sunday, December 15th vs. Greensboro Swarm - Let us take you back in time. A 90s themed experience where the lights are bright, the tunes are classic, and the fun is nothing but net!

Garden of Dreams Night - Wednesday, January 15th vs. Wisconsin Herd -Celebrate and support the inspiring work of the Garden of Dreams Foundation with a night of heartwarming moments and basketball.

Hudson's Birthday Party - Friday, January 24th vs. Maine Celtics - It's Hudson's big day! Join us as we celebrate our beloved mascot's birthday with surprises and fun for fans of all ages.

Celebrating the Black Experience - Friday, February 21st vs. Raptors 905 - The Westchester Knicks support and honor the Black experience year-round, celebrate with us in-arena.

Spring School Day - Tuesday, March 11th vs. Long Island Nets - Bring the classroom to the court! It's a fun-filled day of educational activities and basketball, perfect for students and young fans to cheer on the home team.

Fan Appreciation Night - Wednesday, March 26th vs. Maine Celtics - It's all about you, the fans! Celebrate the season with us as we honor the heart and energy of our Westchester Knicks community.

