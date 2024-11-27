Peterson Powers Maine Celtics

PORTLAND, Maine - A career night from Celtics Two-Way Player Drew Peterson led Maine to a 121-114 win over Raptors 905 on Wednesday night.

Peterson scored a career-best 33 points to go with six rebounds and six assists as Maine improves to 4-3 this season. Fellow Two-Way Player JD Davison nearly recorded another double-double with 18 points and nine assists. Davison also recorded two steals, bringing him within one of Chris Wright's franchise all-time steals record of 108.

Donald Carey Jr. scored a career-high 17 points as Maine's bench outscored 905, 42-32. Carey Jr.'s previous career high in scoring was nine points. Hason Ward was also in double figures with 14 points. The Celtics also had one of their best shooting nights from beyond the arc this season after making just 18 of 86 attempts in the previous two games. Maine connected on 14-36 (38.9%) from deep on Wednesday night.

Quincy Guerrier led Raptors 905 with 27 points and nine rebounds on the night. Kennedy Chandler added 25 points and seven rebounds on an efficient 12-16 shooting night from the field. Raptors 905 falls to 2-6 in the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament.

After being held scoreless through three quarters in Sunday's game against Capital City, Davison wasted no time getting going on Wednesday against 905 with nine first quarter points. Raptors 905 was able to match that effort from Davison with Guerrier, who was perfect from the field and also scored nine points in the first quarter. Playing without Ron Harper Jr. and Jay Scrubb, Celtics Head Coach Tyler Lashbrook rotated in nine different players in the first quarter alone as the Celtics led Raptors 905 31-29 after the first.

Two minutes into the second quarter, Carey Jr. knocked down a triple to give Maine a 39-31 lead in what would become a 12-0 run for the Celtics. The Celtics took advantage of their fastbreak opportunities led by Davison. With five minutes to play in the half, Davison set the tone with a one-handed jam in the open court. On the next defensive possession, Davison corralled a long rebound and tossed up an alley-oop for Ward to give Maine a double-digit lead. Just a minute later, Davison dished a no-look pass to Peterson for another slam as the Celtics grew their lead. Peterson scored 12 in the quarter as he led all Celtics scorers with 17 points as Maine took a 65-43 lead into the halftime locker room. Maine outscored Raptors 905 34-14 in the quarter, making it the first time the Celtics have held an opponent under 15 in a quarter since January 5, 2023.

Raptors 905 answered the call win a big third quarter in front of their home crowd. Eugene Omoruyi tallied 10 points and Chandler scored 11 in the third quarter alone to help 905 erase the deficit. 905 forced the Celtics into turnovers and began to hit more shots as 905 tripled their second quarter in scoring and outscored Maine 45-28 in the third quarter to pull within five to start the fourth quarter. Guerrier's big night continued with 25 points through three quarters on 10-19 shooting from the field.

After 905 pulled within three, Maine answered with a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter, led by five quick points from Carey Jr. who continued his career night. Peterson also put the finishing touches on his career night in the final frame. The Two-Way Player hit multiple big shots down the stretch to keep Raptors 905 at bay and secure a road win for the Celtics, 121-114. Dmytro Skapintsev had two of his four total blocks in the final three minutes in a game where Maine's defense shined with 10 blocks and 12 total steals. Maine improves to 4-3 with the road victory.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Drew Peterson is the Player of the Game after scoring a career-high 33 points 11-17 shooting, including 5-9 from three. Peterson also grabbed six rebounds and distributed six assists in the key win for the Celtics.

UP NEXT : After spending the Thanksgiving holiday in Ontario, Maine travels to take on the Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Tubi.

