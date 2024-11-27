200 Events: Neighborhood Hoops Tour Eclipses Milestone

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats, NBA G League Affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, have surpassed 200 events on the 2024 Neighborhood Hoops Tour, presented by AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware. The Blue Coats community engagement team hit the double-century mark in just 213 days since the team's final game of the 2023-24 season on April 4.

Across the 200 events, the team engaged more than 25,000 local youth in the tri-state area.

The Neighborhood Hoops Tour, presented by AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware, consists of a robust schedule of stops at festivals, carnivals, fundraisers, grand openings, playground events, corporate functions, and youth basketball programs. Blue Coats mascot Coaty and Ambassador of Basketball Joe Richmond lead a team designed to bring entertainment value to each event, including games, giveaways, and contests.

"The purpose of the Neighborhood Hoops Tour is to support the events and causes in our communities by doing what we do best: making meaningful connections through the power of basketball," said Blue Coats President Larry Meli. "We are so thankful for the support of AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware in this endeavor, and we are proud of our amazing community team that worked tirelessly through the offseason months to enrich so many important events."

"Maintaining a constant and effective presence in the community is something AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware prides itself on," said AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware Market President Emmilyn Lawson. "We're proud to work alongside the Blue Coats, bringing healthy, safe activities into the communities we serve. Together, we're truly building a healthier Delaware."

2024 marks the third Neighborhood Hoops Tour and a record high for engagement. The campaign notched 176 stops in 2023 and 139 stops in 2022.

