905 Comeback Effort Falls Short against the Celtics

November 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (2-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors were defeated by the Maine Celtics (4-3) 130-115 Wednesday evening. Quincy Guerrier led the 905 in his return, putting up 27 points and nine rebounds while Drew Peterson contributed a career-high 33 points, six rebounds, and six assists for the Celtics.

In their first meeting for the season, the two teams played a back-and-forth match in the opening quarter, before the Celtics took a two-point lead. Maine started the second quarter strong, outscoring the 905 14-2 in the opening minutes. The visitors continued to push the pace, extending their lead to 22 as the first half ended.

Determined to turn the game around, the Raptors 905 put together a string of basket and stops, outscoring the Celtics 45-28 in the quarter behind 65% shooting from the field and 70% shooting from beyond the arc. The Raptors 905 attempted to build off their momentum in the fourth, but the Celtics lead proved to be insurmountable as they held on to the victory in Mississauga.

The 905 saw complementary scoring from Kennedy Chandler who added 25 points and seven assists. The Celtics were paced by JD Davison's 18 points, four rebounds, and nine assists.

The 905 host the Greensboro Swarm for a two-game set, beginning Dec. 3 at 7:30 pm. Maine continues their road trip in Delaware to face the Blue Coats, Saturday. Tip off scheduled for 6:00 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 29 14 45 26 114 GUERRIER 27 GUERRIER/OMORUYI 9 CHANDLER 7

CELTICS 31 34 28 28 121 PETERSON 33 WATSON 10 DAVISON 9

