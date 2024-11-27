Wisconsin Herd and Scooter's Coffee to "Dunk on Hunger" for Second Season
November 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd and Scooter's Coffee will team up for the second season of "Dunk on Hunger" where Scooter's Coffee will donate $10 to the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry for every dunk by the Herd at a home game. Last season, the Herd and Scooter's Coffee raised $1,030 for the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry.
"We are proud to partner with Scooter's Coffee to raise money for the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry," said Herd Team President Steve Brandes. "The Herd and Scooter's Coffee share a passion for community impact, and we're excited to continue our joint support for our local community."
For more information on the initiative and to track how many dunks the Herd tallies this season, visit https://wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/wisconsin-herd-community-spotlight-2.
