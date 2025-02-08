River Dragons Score Eight Unanswered Goals In 9-1 Win Over Sea Wolves

February 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Justin MacDonald broke a 1-1 tie with 6:30 left in the second period, and it turned into an avalanche of scoring as the Columbus River Dragons posted eight unanswered goals in a 9-1 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves Saturday night.

Kyle Moore led the way with a hat trick plus an assist, while MacDonald (2-2-4) and Bryan Moore (2-1-3) each scored twice. Cody Wickline (1-0-1) and Austin Daae (1-2-3) also scored in the victory.

In all, 13 River Dragons recorded at least a point in the win, a new team season high.

Notes:

Kyle Moore recorded nine points in the two games this weekend, totaling four goals and five assists.

His brother Bryan scored his first two goals of the season and ended up with the Gordie Howe Hat Trick by also posting an assist and a fight.

Justin MacDonald's four-point night means he also ended the weekend with nine points on four goals and five assists.

Columbus posted a season high for goals in a game (9), shots in a game (45), and most goals in a single period (five in the third period).

The River Dragons welcomed 7,489 fans, a season high.

Connor Lind served a one-game suspension. He is eligible to return Wednesday against Athens.

Columbus takes to the road against the Athens Rock Lobsters on Wednesday before returning home for a Friday/Saturday set against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Friday night is Date Night, and Saturday is the next Family Four Pack Night, where for just $40 you can get four tickets to the game, four hot dogs, four Pepsi products, four popcorn and four Chick-fil-A coupons! Get yours now at RDragons.com.

