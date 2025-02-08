Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. Dashers Hockey Club: February 8, 2025

LAST TIME OUT

The Hat Tricks turned an early 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 come-from-behind home win against the Dashers on Friday night. Cory Anderson scored the tying goal in the second period and Jacob Ratcliffe buried the game-winner with 6:24 left in regulation.

Gleb Bandurkin potted two goals, the Hat Tricks' first and fourth of the game, and notched two assists. Bandurkin netted Danbury's only power play goal in the third period.

The Hat Tricks' penalty kill held clear, going 4-for-4 for the second straight contest.

Bohdan Zinchenko scored twice for the Dashers as the former Danbury forward gave the Dashers the lead nearly 15 minutes into the first period.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Saturday marks the second of four meetings between the Hat Tricks and Dashers this season and the first since Danbury's inaugural season in 2019-20. That season-Danville's last before returning this campaign-the Dashers won three of the four matchups by a combined seven goals.

The next and final regular season series between the teams comes on March 21-22 at the Danbury Ice Arena.

ABOUT THE DASHERS

The Dashers enter tonight's matchup in last place in the Empire Division with a record of 1-28-3. With six points on the season, they are 18 behind HC Venom for sixth place. The Dashers have dropped 29 consecutive games, a North American Pro Hockey record, and have accumulated just three points during that span. They have been swept in 12 straight weekend series, dating back to their 6-5 loss at Baton Rouge on Nov. 2. The Dashers' only win this season came against Athens (3-1) on Oct. 25 in their third contest of the year. Dashers HC has lost its last 17 games by an average of 3.4 goals. Surprisingly though, the Dashers have only been shut out twice this season.

The Dashers are led by forward Justin Brausen, who tops the team in assists (10) and points (15). Forwards Bohdan Zinchenko and Nikolai Salov are tied for a club-high seven goals. Salov has not scored in four games.

The Dashers' power play ranks last in the FPHL (11.6%) with 16 goals, three behind Mississippi. Their penalty kill is also last (64.2%) and has allowed the second-most goals (43).

Following their 1-19-3 start to the season, the Dashers parted ways with former head coach AJ Tesoriero and hired Stephen Esau on Jan. 7, who led Watertown in the 2022-23 campaign.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks have won five games in a row for the first time this season and bring in an eight-game point streak (7-0-1),as they aim for a third straight weekend series sweep.

After Saturday's battle with the Dashers, the Hat Tricks will start a three-game road trip versus Port Huron (Feb. 14-15) and Watertown (Feb. 21). They will not return to Danbury until Saturday, Feb. 22 to host Port Huron before hitting the road again on Feb. 23 to face off with the Wolves.

Danbury is 16-10-6-2 with 58 points, one ahead of Port Huron for second place and 31 back of Binghamton for the top spot. The Hat Tricks power play has shined over the past five games, scoring 13 combined goals (13-for-21, 61.9%). Danbury has the top power play in the league (26.2%), after starting last weekend ranked ninth, and has netted the third-most goals in the FPHL (38). The Hat Tricks' penalty kill (76.2%) has surrendered the fourth-most goals (35) but is 43 for its last 52 (82.6%).

With Chase Harwell going on the 15-day injured reserve (38 points), Gleb Bandurkin leads the team with 36 points and 19 goals while Josh Labelle paces the group with 25 assists.

COMEBACK CREW STRIKES

Friday's 5-2 win over the Dashers marked Danbury's eighth come-from-behind victory of the season. Behind 2-1 after the first period, the Hat Tricks buried two straight goals for a 3-2 lead with 6:24 left in the third. The comeback effort took 11:29 and was the third straight game the Hat Tricks rallied from an early deficit to win. **Gleb Bandurkin put the Hat Tricks ahead 1-0 at 8:50 of the first period before they would lose the lead 2:11 later and regain it in the third.

BANDURKIN'S BIG NIGHT

Gleb Bandurkin scored two goals in Friday's home win including the insurance tally with less than six minutes remaining in the third period. The rookie forward has goals in four of his last five games (7) and posted his ninth multi-point outing of the season, stretching his point streak (7-7-14) to six games. Bandurkin has three multi-point games over his past five contests.

"SCORY CORY" STEPS UP

A game removed from scoring the game-winner in Poughkeepsie on Sunday. Cory Anderson kickstarted the Hat Tricks' comeback in Friday's home win. The 31-year-old forward potted a goal in the second period in what was the first of three straight for Danbury en route to the victory. Anderson extended his point streak (3-2-5) to three games and has scored goals in four of the past six games (5). Ando is second all-time in goals scored in Hat Tricks history (66).

RATCLIFFE'S ROLLING

Jacob Ratcliffe netted a goal for the second straight game on Friday. The 27-year-old winger tallied his second game-winning goal of the season, extending his point streak (2-4-6) to three games. Ratcliffe has six game-winners in three seasons with Danbury.

VASILYEV LENDS A HELPING HAND

Aleksandr Vasilyev recorded two assists on Friday, providing helpers on back-to-back goals in the third period. The Elektrostal, Russia, native, 35, marked his seventh multi-point outing of the season and pushed his point streak (0-7-7) to four games. In his first season with Danbury, Vasilyev has totaled 24 points (5g, 19a) in 19 games.

HAPPY ON HOME ICE

The Hat Tricks have won six straight contests at the Danbury Ice Arena and seven of their last eight. Adding in two HC Venom home games played in Danbury (Jan. 4, 4-3 SOW & Jan 31, 7-2 W), the Hat Tricks have won eight in a row on home ice. Before the Hat Tricks' latest dominance at home, they began the season 4-6-1 in their barn, despite a 7-4 win against top-seeded Binghamton (Nov. 23) and a 9-6 victory over Watertown on Dec. 27.

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.

Danbury Hat Tricks single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

