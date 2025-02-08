Columbus Ends Season Series with Exclamation Point, 9-1

February 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves and River Dragons met for the final time this season playing for the ninth time. Columbus continued their domination of the lifetime season series as Mississippi has only found one win again this season. With the Sea Wolves set to return home for the next 10 games of the season they look for just their third win in 2025 tonight.

After both sides scored early a night ago the teams looked a little more comfortable on night two of the matchup. It took a little while longer for either side to find the back of the net but the River Dragons took advantage of their home ice and found space behind Ed Coffey as Kyle Moore caught up to a loose puck and sniped it for a 1-0 lead at 10:37 of the first period. Mississippi answered back late again as a fluttering puck hit off the skate of Andrew Stacey and ended up behind Sammy Bernard to tie the game up at 17:58.

The lid came off late in the second period as Columbus found their form. 13:30 into the second period Justin MacDonald got free on the side of the net and when a Nolan Slachetka rebound found him he tucked it behind Coffey for the 2-1 lead. 3:01 late Bryan Moore netted his first as a River Dragon on a point shot that caught Coffey down for a 3-1 lead. Then with just seven seconds to go in the frame Austin Daae found the scoresheet racing towards the net all alone and he lifted one past the goaltender for a 4-1 lead going into the final period of regulation.

The third period looked like a completely different game as Columbus came out and ran roughshod over the Sea Wolves adding 5 more goals as Cody Wickline, Kyle Moore, Justin MacDonald, Bryan Moore and Kyle Moore again all found the back of the twine to make it a 9-1 final score.

Coffey stopped 36 of 45 in the loss.

Mississippi returns to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum next Friday night to take on the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:05pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the box office.

