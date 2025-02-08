Godmere Makes History, 'Cats Sweep Rockers with 7-1 Win

February 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - Blueout night turned out to be a historic night at Hitachi Energy Arena, as a crowd of nearly 1,600 witnessed Hunter Godmere register the first hat trick in franchise history, helping carry the Blue Ridge Bobcats to a resounding 7-1 win and a sweep of the Motor City Rockers.

Godmere not only backed up his multi-point debut, he outdid himself and then some, starting the scoring just 83 seconds into the game. Godmere redirected home a point shot from Alex Norwinski for his second of the game just seconds before the halfway point of the opening frame to help the 'Cats carry a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

A quartet of goals spotlighted the middle frame. Austin Bellefeuille started the second period scoring frenzy, when his wrist shot deflected off a Rockers defender and beat Trevor Babin at the 5:44 mark. Less than three minutes later, Nick McHugh snared a perfect tape-to-tape stretch pass from Godmere and sniped home a wrist shot glove side on Babin alone on a breakaway to push the Bobcats lead to 4-0.

8:50 following McHugh, captain Danny Martin picked up another assist on the weekend, feeding Daniel Klinecky who blasted a one timer past Babin to extend the lead to 5-0. A mere 37 seconds later, Godmere settled a centering pass from Devin Sanders and sniped home a wrist shot from the high slot to officially record the first hat trick in Blue Ridge Bobcats franchise history and his fourth in just two games with the club.

Martin smashed home a one timer just over seven minutes into the third for the 7th and final goal of the evening, putting an exclamation point on a weekend total of 13 combined Bobcats goals.

Hunter Virostek was stellar in net once again, stopping 33 of 34 Motor City shots en route to earning third star honors. Martin notched second star for his goal and pair of assists, bringing him to a grand total of 7 points on the weekend. Godmere received first star for the second consecutive night, registering 7 points of his own on his debut weekend.

The Bobcats make their second and final trip of the season to the Columbus Civic Center to take on the River Dragons in a massive two-game Continental Division clash. Valentine's night's game begins at 7:35, with coverage beginning at 7:20 on BobcatsTV and 96.5 WCGX The Cat. Next Saturday's contest gets rolling at 7:05, with coverage on BobcatsTV and WCGX beginning at 6:50.

