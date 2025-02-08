Prowlers Swept by Red Hot Thunderbirds

February 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers were swept in a weekend series for the first time since December after they fell 2-1 to the Carolina Thunderbirds on February 8 at McMorran Place. The Thunderbirds won their eighth in a row.

For the second-straight night, the Prowlers scored first as Matt Graham stole the puck and slid it five-hole on a surprised Mario Cavaliere. Just over a minute later, Jiri Pestuka knotted things up with a power play one-timer from the blue line.

In the second, Port Huron's turnovers haunted them. Zach White took away a clearing attempt and found Gus Ford all by himself right down the slot. He put home his team-high 15th goal of the season and the eventual game winner.

Reid Cooper put together a 28-save effort but took the loss.

Cavaliere got his second victory of the weekend after making 26 stops.

The Prowlers begin a crucial stretch next weekend as five of their next six games will be against the Danbury Hat Tricks who now sit four points ahead of Port Huron for second in the division. February 14 and 15's games are at McMorran Place and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.