Hat Tricks Tally Six Straight Goals In 7-2 Win Over Dashers

February 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - Dylan Hullaby scored twice as part of six unanswered Danbury goals and the Hat Tricks defeated the Dashers Hockey Club, 7-2, at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday.

Hullaby scored late in both the first and second periods as the Hat Tricks won their sixth straight game and seventh in a row at home. The Hat Tricks continued both their longest win streak of the season and a season-best nine-game point streak (8-0-1).

Danbury rallied from a 1-0 deficit with three straight goals in the final six minutes of the first period, marking its ninth come-from-behind win this season.

Noah Robinson stuffed in his own rebound in the crease at 14:08, tying the game at one with his third goal in five outings. Hullaby netted another three minutes later from a crowded right circle to make it 2-1.

Jacob Ratcliffe potted the game-winning goal for the second straight contest, scoring in the slot to give the Hat Tricks a 3-2 advantage with 58 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

Josh Newberg scored an insurance goal for the Hat Tricks 1:42 into the second, floating in a shot from inside the left circle. Newberg tallied his first Hat Tricks goal in his seventh game in Danbury.

Hullaby notched his second goal of the night at 13:50 of the second, tucking home a netside feed on a 2-on-1 to extend the lead to 6-1.

With just more than 4 ÃÂ½ minutes left in the second, Connor Mullins scored on the power play for the Dashers, their second goal of the game. Danbury killed off three penalties on four tries.

Gleb Bandurkin capped off Danbury's scoring barrage with his 20th goal of the season with 4:54 remaining. The rookie winger has buried goals in five of the last six contests.

Zac Horn scored the game's first goal at 3:40 of the first before the Dashers squandered the lead for good.

Frankie McClendon made a season-high 39 saves and won in his third straight start for the first time this season. McClendon improved to 5-1-1 and was awarded second-star recognition.

Up next, the Hat Tricks face off against Port Huron on the road on Friday to start a three-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

