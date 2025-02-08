FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Prowlers Swept by Red Hot Thunderbirds

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers were swept in a weekend series for the first time since December after they fell 2-1 to the Carolina Thunderbirds on February 8 at McMorran Place. The Thunderbirds won their eighth in a row.

For the second-straight night, the Prowlers scored first as Matt Graham stole the puck and slid it five-hole on a surprised Mario Cavaliere. Just over a minute later, Jiri Pestuka knotted things up with a power play one-timer from the blue line.

In the second, Port Huron's turnovers haunted them. Zach White took away a clearing attempt and found Gus Ford all by himself right down the slot. He put home his team-high 15th goal of the season and the eventual game winner.

Reid Cooper put together a 28-save effort but took the loss.

Cavaliere got his second victory of the weekend after making 26 stops.

The Prowlers begin a crucial stretch next weekend as five of their next six games will be against the Danbury Hat Tricks who now sit four points ahead of Port Huron for second in the division. February 14 and 15's games are at McMorran Place and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Godmere Makes History, 'Cats Sweep Rockers With 7-1 Win

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - Blueout night turned out to be a historic night at Hitachi Energy Arena, as a crowd of nearly 1,600 witnessed Hunter Godmere register the first hat trick in franchise history, helping carry the Blue Ridge Bobcats to a resounding 7-1 win and a sweep of the Motor City Rockers.

Godmere not only backed up his multi-point debut, he outdid himself and then some, starting the scoring just 83 seconds into the game. Godmere redirected home a point shot from Alex Norwinski for his second of the game just seconds before the halfway point of the opening frame to help the 'Cats carry a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

A quartet of goals spotlighted the middle frame. Austin Bellefeuille started the second period scoring frenzy, when his wrist shot deflected off a Rockers defender and beat Trevor Babin at the 5:44 mark. Less than three minutes later, Nick McHugh snared a perfect tape-to-tape stretch pass from Godmere and sniped home a wrist shot glove side on Babin alone on a breakaway to push the Bobcats lead to 4-0.

8:50 following McHugh, captain Danny Martin picked up another assist on the weekend, feeding Daniel Klinecky who blasted a one timer past Babin to extend the lead to 5-0. A mere 37 seconds later, Godmere settled a centering pass from Devin Sanders and sniped home a wrist shot from the high slot to officially record the first hat trick in Blue Ridge Bobcats franchise history and his fourth in just two games with the club.

Martin smashed home a one timer just over seven minutes into the third for the 7th and final goal of the evening, putting an exclamation point on a weekend total of 13 combined Bobcats goals.

Hunter Virostek was stellar in net once again, stopping 33 of 34 Motor City shots en route to earning third star honors. Martin notched second star for his goal and pair of assists, bringing him to a grand total of 7 points on the weekend. Godmere received first star for the second consecutive night, registering 7 points of his own on his debut weekend.

The Bobcats make their second and final trip of the season to the Columbus Civic Center to take on the River Dragons in a massive two-game Continental Division clash. Valentine's night's game begins at 7:35, with coverage beginning at 7:20 on BobcatsTV and 96.5 WCGX The Cat. Next Saturday's contest gets rolling at 7:05, with coverage on BobcatsTV and WCGX beginning at 6:50.

DASHERS of DANVILLE at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Tally Six Straight Goals in 7-2 Win Over Dashers

by Wyatt Kopelman

Danbury, CT - Dylan Hullaby scored twice as part of six unanswered Danbury goals and the Hat Tricks defeated the Dashers Hockey Club, 7-2, at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday.

Hullaby scored late in both the first and second periods as the Hat Tricks won their sixth straight game and seventh in a row at home. The Hat Tricks continued both their longest win streak of the season and a season-best nine-game point streak (8-0-1).

Danbury rallied from a 1-0 deficit with three straight goals in the final six minutes of the first period, marking its ninth come-from-behind win this season.

Noah Robinson stuffed in his own rebound in the crease at 14:08, tying the game at one with his third goal in five outings. Hullaby netted another three minutes later from a crowded right circle to make it 2-1.

Jacob Ratcliffe potted the game-winning goal for the second straight contest, scoring in the slot to give the Hat Tricks a 3-2 advantage with 58 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

Josh Newberg scored an insurance goal for the Hat Tricks 1:42 into the second, floating in a shot from inside the left circle. Newberg tallied his first Hat Tricks goal in his seventh game in Danbury.

Hullaby notched his second goal of the night at 13:50 of the second, tucking home a netside feed on a 2-on-1 to extend the lead to 6-1.

With just more than 4 ÃÂ½ minutes left in the second, Connor Mullins scored on the power play for the Dashers, their second goal of the game. Danbury killed off three penalties on four tries.

Gleb Bandurkin capped off Danbury's scoring barrage with his 20th goal of the season with 4:54 remaining. The rookie winger has buried goals in five of the last six contests.

Zac Horn scored the game's first goal at 3:40 of the first before the Dashers squandered the lead for good.

Frankie McClendon made a season-high 39 saves and won in his third straight start for the first time this season. McClendon improved to 5-1-1 and was awarded second-star recognition.

Up next, the Hat Tricks face off against Port Huron on the road on Friday to start a three-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Hat Tricks Top Dashers

by Devin Dobek

Danbury, CT - After the game slipped away from the Dashers last night, they had a chance for revenge in Danbury on Saturday. After a quick first period Dashers' goal, the Hat Tricks floored the gas pedal to beat the Dashers 7-2 and complete the weekend sweep.

Another day to flip the script. The Dashers came out hot in the first half of period 1. It took just 3:40 for Zac Horn to light the lamp on a beautiful tic-tac-toe play by Trey Fischer and Bo Zinchenko. With an early lead, the Dashers continued to play strong and generate some opportunities in the offensive zone. Around the midway point in the frame, the tides began to turn. With just under 6 minutes in period 1, Danbury imposed their high caliber offense with 3 goals over the next 4:54. First it was Noah Robinson, finishing a rebound on his own power move to tie the game at 1. Next, Dylan Hullaby forced a turnover in the o-zone and wheeling a rocket to the far side of the net to beat Rutherford and make it 2-1. Then it was Jacob Ratcliffe banging home a one-timer in front from Vasilyev and in the blink of an eye it was 3-1. Danbury outshot the Dashers 25 to 9 through the first 20.

Period 2 left the Dashers with work to do trailing by a pair on the road. It took just 102 seconds for Newberg to flutter the puck over Rutherford's shoulder and make it 4-1. The next 10 minutes featured 3 Danbury penalties and 1 Dasher penalty. With all this special teams time it was destined for another tally. Ironically, the next mark came at even strength. At the 12:46 mark, Vadim Frolov cocked back and let a wrister fly past Rutherford from the high slot to make it 5-1. Rutherford would be subbed for Oscar Wahlgren after 29 saves on 34 shots faced. However, 1:04 later, Wahlgren was baptized by fire when Hullaby sniped for his second of the evening making it 6-1. The Dashers, despite the deficit, continued to battle. On their final man advantage opportunity of the frame, Connor Mullins let a shot fly from the point that pinballed down off the post into the back of the net for his first of the season to cut the margin to 4. The Dashers outshot the Hat Tricks 18-13 in period 2, but were outscored 3-1.

A 4 goal deficit in period 3 is always a tough task, and that proved to be true for the Dashers. Less than 5 minutes in, Gleb Bandurkin potted his 20th mark of the season to make it 7-2 Hat Tricks. The physicality picked up as a result of tensions and frustrations boiling over. Rookie Trey Bruggeman dropped the gloves after the whistle for his first pro fight, which was a challenge of who could tackle who to the ice faster between him and Connor Woolley. Trey came out on top, and was also given an instigator penalty that ended his evening. The score held at 7-2 with the shots 62-41 in favor of the Hat Tricks.

Frankie McClendon's 39 save effort combined with 6 different Hat Tricks goal-scorers proved to be the difference in the evening's action. The Dashers fall to 1-29-3, and will return home for their first Friday, Saturday, Sunday set of the season with the Athens Rock Lobsters. The Dashers only win of the season came against Athens back on October 25, and Athens has lost just 5 since. Meanwhile the Hat Tricks improve to 19-10-6 and will travel to Port Huron for a weekend with the Prowlers in a battle of the #2 and #3 seeds in the Empire Division.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS SCORE EIGHT UNANSWERED GOALS IN 9-1 WIN OVER SEA WOLVES

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - Justin MacDonald broke a 1-1 tie with 6:30 left in the second period, and it turned into an avalanche of scoring as the Columbus River Dragons posted eight unanswered goals in a 9-1 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves Saturday night.

Kyle Moore led the way with a hat trick plus an assist, while MacDonald (2-2-4) and Bryan Moore (2-1-3) each scored twice in the win. Cody Wickline (1-0-1) and Austin Daae (1-2-3) also scored in the victory.

In all, 13 River Dragons recorded at least a point in the win, a new team season high.

Notes:

Kyle Moore recorded nine points in the two games this weekend, totaling four goals and five assists.

His brother Bryan scored his first two goals as a River Dragon this season and ended up with the Gordie Howe Hat Trick by also posting an assist and a fight.

Justin MacDonald's four-point night means he also ended the weekend with nine points on four goals and five assists.

Columbus posted a season high for goals in a game (9), shots in a game (45), and most goals in a single period (five in the third period).

The River Dragons welcomed 7,489 fans, a season high.

Connor Lind served a one-game suspension.

Columbus takes to the road against the Athens Rock Lobsters on Wednesday before returning home for a Friday/Saturday set against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Friday night is Date Night, and Saturday is the next Family Four Pack Night, where for just $40 you can get four tickets to the game, four hot dogs, four Pepsi products, four popcorn and four Chick-fil-A coupons! Get yours now at RDragons.com.

Columbus Ends Season Series with Exclamation Point, 9-1

by Jon Kliment

Columbus, GA - The Sea Wolves and River Dragons met for the final time this season playing for the ninth time. Columbus continued their domination of the lifetime season series as Mississippi has only found one win again this season. With the Sea Wolves set to return home for the next 10 games of the season they look for just their third win in 2025 tonight.

After both sides scored early a night ago the teams looked a little more comfortable on night two of the matchup. It took a little while longer for either side to find the back of the net but the River Dragons took advantage of their home ice and found space behind Ed Coffey as Kyle Moore caught up to a loose puck and sniped it for a 1-0 lead at 10:37 of the first period. Mississippi answered back late again as a fluttering puck hit off the skate of Andrew Stacey and ended up behind Sammy Bernard to tie the game up at 17:58.

The lid came off late in the second period as Columbus found their form. 13:30 into the second period Justin MacDonald got free on the side of the net and when a Nolan Slachetka rebound found him he tucked it behind Coffey for the 2-1 lead. 3:01 late Bryan Moore netted his first as a River Dragon on a point shot that caught Coffey down for a 3-1 lead. Then with just seven seconds to go in the frame Austin Daae found the scoresheet racing towards the net all alone and he lifted one past the goaltender for a 4-1 lead going into the final period of regulation.

The third period looked like a completely different game as Columbus came out and ran roughshod over the Sea Wolves adding 5 more goals as Cody Wickline, Kyle Moore, Justin MacDonald, Bryan Moore and Kyle Moore again all found the back of the twine to make it a 9-1 final score.

Coffey stopped 36 of 45 in the loss.

Mississippi returns to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum next Friday night to take on the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:05pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the box office.

HC VENOM at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Binghamton Survives Late Venom Push

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the HC Venom 3-2 on Saturday night, in their lone game of the weekend. Binghamton led 3-0 in the third period, but the Venom pushed back and scored twice in the third period.

In the sixth meeting this year, Binghamton once again started off the scoring. Jesse Anderson recorded his eighth goal of the season as the Black Bears had a 1-0 lead, halfway through the period. Don Olivieri and Austin Thompson rushed into a 2-on-1 leading to Thompson's 23rd goal of the campaign. No penalties occurred in the first period, and Binghamton led 2-0.

The middle frame was almost uneventful, neither side potting a goal. Binghamton had 15 shots and one power play and did not convert. The highlight of the frame came at the 20:00 when Tyson Kirkby and Isaac Embree threw down as both players received fighting majors to end the period. Same score, but a different vibe.

The Black Bears came out hot in the third period. Dakota Bohn blasted a shot from the blue line at the 2:22 mark of the frame, which would eventually turn into the game winning goal. After that, things got interesting. The Venom connected on the power play to get on the board, then Binghamton found themselves on a bad end of a double-minor. While the PK did their job, the Venom struck again with under five minutes left to go.

The defense and Connor McAnanama anchored down and shut the door going down the stretch. The Black Bears survived the late surge, and earned their 32nd victory of the season, also their 11th in a row.

