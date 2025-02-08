Tight Battle Throughout Tips River Dragons' Way, 7-4

February 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi returned to Columbus,GA to close out the season series, a series the River Dragons had a 6-1 lead over coming into the weekend. With just two games left in the series the Sea Wolves looked to newer additions to the roster to help jumpstart them against the currently struggling Columbus squad.

The River Dragons jumped out to an early lead just 27 seconds into the game as Scott Docherty took an odd angle shot and it found a way past Richie Parent for a 1-0 lead. However, Mississippi found the back of the net at the other end just 55 seconds later as Curtis Hansen roofed one past Matt Petizian to tie the game up at a goal a piece. After a lot of back and forth and the halfway point of the period had elapsed the River Dragons found a way yet again as Kyle Moore tipped one past Parent to give Columbus back their one goal lead 2-1.

Sea Wolves Assistant Coach/Defenseman Sam Turner started off the scoring in period two as 2:22 into the period a pass from Curtis Hansen found Turner in the top of the slot for the tying goal to make it 2-2. It was 3:08 later that Justin MacDonald found the back of the net creeping in on Parent and roofing it for a 3-2 lead. Late in the period while shorthanded MacDonald found the back of the net again on a lofted pass that he scooped up and raced in and backhanded another past Parent for a 4-2 lead with 3:03 left to go in the period. Mississippi used the power play to answer back however as with just 18 seconds remaining in the period Don Carter Jr found the back of the net as the puck rolled off a poke check right onto Carters stick and he took advantage of a sprawling Petizian to bring Mississippi back to within just a goal, 4-3.

After a dust up at the end of the second the Sea Wolves began the final frame on a power play that Philip Wong turned into the tying goal just 55 seconds in, 4-4. Almost nine minutes later on a power play of their own the River Dragons answered back with an Alex Storjohann marker to take back the lead one final time, 5-4. 3:30 later Ryan Hunter added another goal at even strength before an opportunity with the goaltender pulled gave Jestin Somero an empty net goal to give Columbus the 7-4 win and snap their three game losing streak.

Parent stopped 36 of 43 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves close out the season series against Columbus tomorrow night at 7:05pm. Catch all the action on Youtube.

