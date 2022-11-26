River Dragons Roll to Tenth Straight Win

November 26, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons completed a three-game weekend sweep of the Mississippi Sea Wolves thanks to a 7-2 win at the Columbus Civic Center on Saturday night.

The win marked the tenth consecutive victory for Columbus, which hasn't lost since October 28.

Six different River Dragons posted multi-point games, led by Jacob Underwood's three assist effort. Columbus captain Josh Pietrantonio scored his 100th goal in the FPHL at 16:16 of the first period, putting the River Dragons up 4-1 at the time.

Bailey MacBurnie was once again tremendous for the River Dragons in net, making several key saves to keep the Sea Wolves from closing the gap in the first and second periods. He finished with 33 saves for his seventh win of the season.

Notes:

Jacob Kelly now has goals in four straight games for Columbus.

Jay Croop's scoring streak has reached nine games after he recorded a goal and an assist in the contest. He now has six goals and 14 points over that stretch.

Columbus was out-shot for only the second time this season, but has won both games in which it has occurred.

Ricards Jelenskis has goals in three straight games.

Columbus scored a shorthanded goal for the fourth time this season and is now 4-0 when they do.

This weekend the River Dragons will host the Danbury Hat Tricks Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm. The top two teams in the FPHL, they will meet for the only time in Columbus this weekend. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.