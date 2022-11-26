River Dragons Down Sea Wovles 4-1 for Ninth Straight Win

BILOXI, MS - The Columbus River Dragons have reeled off nine straight wins after a tense 4-1 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The fireworks began before the puck was even dropped with a crowd gathering at center ice during pre-game warmups. Officials had to get between the two teams as tempers flared and conversations became heated. Although nothing further developed during warmups, as soon as the puck was dropped to start the contest three separate fights broke out, setting the tone for the rest of the evening.

It took Columbus (11-1-0) until the 16:21 mark of the first period to break through when Cody Wickline tipped a shot from the left point up and over the shoulder of Sea Wolves goaltender Blake Weyrick (40 saves, L).

The River Dragons quickly built a 3-0 lead to open the second period thanks to goals from Alex Storjohann at 2:24 and Ricards Jelenskis at 4:47. Things stayed close for the rest of the period, and the Sea Wolves managed to draw closer with a Justin Barr goal at 15:08 of the second to close the middle frame at 3-1.

Both teams traded chances in the third but ultimately it was the River Dragons who would notch the final tally of the contest as Jacob Kelly scored at 13:11 for the 4-1 final.

Brendan Cogan made 28 saves on 29 shots for his fifth consecutive win on the season.

Notes:

Jay Croop extended his current points streak to eight games with an assist on Jelenskis goal at 4:47 of the second period. He now has five goals and 12 points in that stretch.

Jacob Kelly has goals in four straight games, the longest such streak by a River Dragons player this season.

Saturday's game in Columbus is the first time Mississippi has come to Georgia this season. The River Dragons have only one more trip to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on December 30 in the 14-game season series.

The same two teams wrap up the three-game set on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center at 7:30 pm ET. The Air Force Heating and Air Pregame Show kicks off at 7 pm on the River Dragons Broadcast Network.

