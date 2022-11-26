Hat Tricks Stay Perfect at Home, Top Carolina 5-3

November 26, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks and the Forsberg Insurance Group of Brookfield are proud to announce a Toy Drive on Saturday, November 26th when the Hat Tricks take on the Carolina Thunderbirds. Puck drop is at 7 pm.

Fans are being asked to bring unwrapped toys to the Hat Tricks game and the Danbury Ice Arena to drop in the toy bin. For those who cannot make the game, but would like to contribute, the bins will be set up on Monday, November 21st in the arena lobby.

The toys are being donated to the Toy Closet of Yale New Haven Hospital. The goal of the Toy Closet program is to provide each pediatric patient with a toy or small gift when they are discharged from Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.

Forsberg Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency based in Brookfield, Connecticut that has been insuring areas around the East Coast since 1989.

The Forsberg Insurance Group has built their long term success & 5-star ratings on top notch customer service and competitive rates. Check them out www.forsberginsurancegroup.com

"We're excited to partner with the Hat Tricks and our amazing client base to support the Toy Closet," said Jesse Greene. We've donated to toy drives in the past but to put on an event like this for a great cause will be a lot of fun."

For further information on this event, contact Herm Sorcher.

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to welcome our hard-working educators to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, December 10th for Teacher's Appreciation Night, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse and Coca-Cola! At 7PM, the Hat Tricks face the Motor City Rockers and welcome all teachers to enjoy Hat City's favorite hockey team.

All Teachers who register for the night will receive a complimentary ticket, beverage, and hot dog. Additional tickets can be acquired for $10.

