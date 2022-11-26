Hat Tricks Host Carolina at 7PM After OT Thriller in Elmira

November 26, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Binghamton, NY- The Danbury Hat Tricks return home to face the Carolina Thunderbirds on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7PM ET.

The Hat Tricks (11-0-1)split their series against the Thunderbirds on November 4th and 5th, claiming the November 4th matchup 5-2, powered by a hat trick from Captain Jonny Ruiz (11GP- 9G/4A/13P) and losing the November 5th game 2-1 in overtime. To this point of the season, this is the only game the Hat Tricks have lost.

Brian Wilson stopped 41 of 43 shots that Saturday night. The former Niagara Purple Eagle boasts the FPHL's best save percentage, at .929, leads the FPHL in wins with seven, and is third in the league for GAA (2.55).

Dustin Jesseau (8GP- 10G/13A/23P) leads the FPHL in points per game (2.9), with Carolina's Gus Ford and Petr Panacek taking the second and third spots respectively (2.5 & 2.4).

Carolina (8-2-1) sits in second place in the Continental Division and won both ends of their home-and-home last weekend against the Delaware Thunder 3-1 and 5-1.

Puck drop is at 6PM. The game will be carried on the Danbury Hat Tricks' YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny will have the call.

A friendly reminder to all fans attending to bring toys for a donation to the Toy Closet program at Yale New Haven Hospital, and to support the Tiny Miracles foundation by bidding on one of multiple awesome prizes shown below.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.