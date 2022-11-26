Dekumbis Leads Prowlers Past Black Bears

November 26, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers snapped a three-game losing streak and defeated the Binghamton Black Bears 5-3 at McMorran Place on Nov. 26. Vincent Dekumbus scored his first FPHL goal and added an assist to earn first-star honors.

The first period saw a lot of shots but only one goal. Bret Parker found a puck that tipped off Austin Fetterly's glove and beat Wyatt Hoflin on a breakaway to open the scoring. Binghamton held a 1-0 lead and a 16-10 shots advantage heading into the break.

Larri Vartiainen tied things up after Evan Foley stripped Nikita Ivashkin of the puck right in front of the Black Bears' net. The one-timer was his fourth tally of the year.

Then, things got wild. Tyler Gjurich and Tyson Kirkby scored 20 seconds apart to open up a 3-1 Binghamton lead. Two minutes later, Tucker Scantlebury and Dekumbis hit the back of the net 18 seconds apart to tie things right back up.

The Prowlers broke the deadlock in the third when Austin Fetterly corralled a rebound and found Dalton Jay for a back-door tap-in. That goal gave Port Huron its first lead of the night.

Adam Heinzl added an insurance marker on a wrist shot from the point 59 seconds later. The Prowlers outshot the Black Bears 17-3 in the third period and 44-28 in the game.

Scantlebury, Dekumbis and Sam Marit finished with two points each playing on a line together. Hoflin made 25 saves for his third victory of the season.

Kirkby had a goal and an assist to make it five points on the weekend. Owen Liskiewicz made 39 stops in his third loss of the year.

Port Huron heads south for the third time in four weeks for a two-game set with the Carolina Thunderbirds with puck drop scheduled for 7:35 P.M. on Dec. 4 and 6:05 P.M. on Dec. 5.

