Ryan Marker Is Back with the Thunder

November 26, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Big news here at the Thunderdome... The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club is pleased to announce the re-signing of forward Ryan "Magic" Marker.

Charles F. Pens, Sr. CEO and President stated, "Ryan is a scoring threat every time he steps on the ice. There's really no way to defend against him and the opposition is on notice."

Come see Ryan and the rest of the Thunder tonight 7PM at the Thunderdome against Motor City. Let's make the Thunderdome rumble. Tickets available at the door or at delawarethunder.com

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.