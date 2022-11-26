Sea Wolves Stranded 7-2 by River Dragons

Columbus, GA -The (12-1-0) Columbus River Dragons extended their win streak to ten in front of their home crowd on Saturday night after clinchinga 7-2 victory and three-game sweep over the (2-9-2) Mississippi Sea Wolves.

For the first time of the series, the Sea Wolves struck first on a centering drive from Matt Caranci (4:45) in the opening period. Columbus turned the tide with four consecutive goals before the first intermission. Jacob Kelly (5:16), Alex Storjohann (8:27), Edgars Ozolinsh (10:55) and Josh Pietrantonio (16:16) all contributed towards a 4-1 River Dragons lead at the intermission.

Philip Wongcut into Mississippi's deficit 18 seconds into the second period before Columbus' Austin Daee got one right back with two minutes left in the frame. The River Dragons held the advantage at 5-2 leading into the final twenty minutes of play.

The River Dragons shut down the Sea Wolves forwards the rest of the way and potted two more goals between Ricards Jelenskis (12:07) and Jay Croop (15:57).

The Columbus goaltender corps remained red hot with Bailey MacBurnie finalizing a 33-save win. Blake Weyrick started his third consecutive game for the Sea Wolves and blocked 24 River Dragon chances.

The Sea Wolves continue their string of road games this Friday, December 2 when they head north to play the Elmira Mammoth for the first time. The action begins at 6:35 Central Time and can be viewed live on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

