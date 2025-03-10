River Dragons Bolster Backstops, Add Babin

March 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has acquired goaltender Trevor Babin from the Motor City Rockers in exchange for future considerations.

Babin, 26, has spent time in his pro career in the ECHL, SPHL and FPHL. Last year with Motor City, the Philadelphia, PA native went 21-10-0 with a 2.92 GAA and .919 save percentage, earning him an ECHL call from the Kalamazoo Wings. Over the course of Babin's FPHL career he is 52-59-0 with a 3.93 GAA and .905 save percentage.

The 6-1, 176-pound southpaw netminder helps fill a void in goal for the River Dragons due to the injury to Matt Petizian, who has not played since suffering a lower body injury February 12 against the Athens Rock Lobsters.

Columbus is back in action this weekend for Legends Weekend! Friday night the team will honor Josh Pietrantonio with a special ceremony and Saturday is the Legends Game at 4:45 before the River Dragons host the Monroe Moccasins at 7:05 pm. Your ticket is valid for admission to both games Saturday. Single game seats are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

