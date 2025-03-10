Legends Game Rosters Announced

March 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the rosters for the annual Columbus Hockey Legends game today, which will take place on Saturday, March 15 before the River Dragons host the Monroe Moccasins.

Those who buy tickets to the Saturday game against Monroe also get admission to the Legends game, which starts at 4:45 pm and features fan favorites from all eras of Columbus pro hockey.

Fans will get a chance to meet some of their favorite legends as they sign autographs in the concourse following the Legends game and before the River Dragons drop the puck against the Moccasins at 7:05 pm.

Below is a roster (subject to change) of players scheduled to appear:

LEGENDS GAME ROSTER

TEAM AMOS (Black) TEAM MORROW (White)

# NAME # NAME

1 Loewen, Andrew 1 Rutledge, Jared

40 Vigier, Ian

2 Wilson, Tom

2 Shipitsyn, Oleg 2 Maldonado, Tom

4 Kessler, Kevin 3 Farmer, Dylan

7 Fregeau, Paul 6 Weaver, Phillip

10 Simchuk, Craig 7 Armstrong, Levi

11 Hergott, Orrin 9 Pietrantonio, Josh

11 Schneider, J-A 10 Braid, Jordan

14 McMonagle, Tommy 14 Fallis, Chase

15 McAusland, Darren 16 Bechard, Jerome

17 Mann, Doug 18 Aide, Will

19 Lind, Levi 21 Rutz, Ryan

19 Moor, Daryl 22 Croop, Jay

21 Moskal, Parker 22 Marchand, Derek

27 Taulien, Alex 24 Lewis, Carlyle

54 Zehr, Jeff 26 Vannelli, Adam

55 Prefontaine, Brad 27 Santopaolo, Tim

71 Duncan, Brody 72 Curry, Nick

