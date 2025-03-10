Legends Game Rosters Announced
March 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the rosters for the annual Columbus Hockey Legends game today, which will take place on Saturday, March 15 before the River Dragons host the Monroe Moccasins.
Those who buy tickets to the Saturday game against Monroe also get admission to the Legends game, which starts at 4:45 pm and features fan favorites from all eras of Columbus pro hockey.
Fans will get a chance to meet some of their favorite legends as they sign autographs in the concourse following the Legends game and before the River Dragons drop the puck against the Moccasins at 7:05 pm.
Below is a roster (subject to change) of players scheduled to appear:
LEGENDS GAME ROSTER
TEAM AMOS (Black) TEAM MORROW (White)
# NAME # NAME
1 Loewen, Andrew 1 Rutledge, Jared
40 Vigier, Ian
2 Wilson, Tom
2 Shipitsyn, Oleg 2 Maldonado, Tom
4 Kessler, Kevin 3 Farmer, Dylan
7 Fregeau, Paul 6 Weaver, Phillip
10 Simchuk, Craig 7 Armstrong, Levi
11 Hergott, Orrin 9 Pietrantonio, Josh
11 Schneider, J-A 10 Braid, Jordan
14 McMonagle, Tommy 14 Fallis, Chase
15 McAusland, Darren 16 Bechard, Jerome
17 Mann, Doug 18 Aide, Will
19 Lind, Levi 21 Rutz, Ryan
19 Moor, Daryl 22 Croop, Jay
21 Moskal, Parker 22 Marchand, Derek
27 Taulien, Alex 24 Lewis, Carlyle
54 Zehr, Jeff 26 Vannelli, Adam
55 Prefontaine, Brad 27 Santopaolo, Tim
71 Duncan, Brody 72 Curry, Nick
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025
- Just Announced: 5 Game Playoff Package - Baton Rouge Zydeco
- Athens Rock Lobsters Set Their Sights on a World Record - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Sea Wolves Shootout the Zydeco Behind Bartlett's Big Night, 4-3 - Mississippi Sea Wolves
- Sea Wolves Give Zydeco the Blues, 3-2 - Mississippi Sea Wolves
- Legends Game Rosters Announced - Columbus River Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.