Thunderbirds Add Defenseman Beaudoin from HC Venom

March 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds announced today the team has acquired defenseman Olivier Beaudoin from HC Venom in exchange for forward Danyk Drouin.

Beaudoin, 22, has played in 26 games with the Venom this season. The Sherbrooke, Quebec native has totaled nine points across his rookie campaign, scoring five goals and notching four assists.

Beaudoin, who is in his first season playing professionally, last played junior hockey with the West Kent Steamers of the MJAHL where he had 49 points in 46 games. The 6'2", 170-pound defenseman also spent a portion of his junior career in the QMJHL with the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Carolina returns to action on Friday evening on the road against the Watertown Wolves beginning a split weekend. Puck drop on Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Watertown Arena. The Thunderbirds then meet the Binghamton Black Bears on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York. Fans can watch live on Thunderbirds TV or listen on WTOB 980 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.