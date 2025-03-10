Sea Wolves Shootout the Zydeco Behind Bartlett's Big Night, 4-3

March 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







One night after having to delay the Zydeco and Sea Wolves renewed their rivalry inside of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The Zydeco look to cash in on a playoff spot in their second year of existence.

The Sea Wolves looked refreshed in their first game back to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and got off to a hot start as Noah Hippolyte-Smith drew a call on a breakaway to give Mississippi opportunities. Though they couldn't cash in on the power play Lucas Piekarczyk ripped a shot from the point with traffic seconds after the man advantage to cash in for a 1-0 lead. The Zydeco received a power play themselves later in the period and also were unsuccessful in cashing in, but just like the Sea Wolves found the puck loose in the slot seconds after the advantage ended and Shane Haggerty tied the game up at 1-1 14:03 into the first.

Baton Rouge rode that momentum in the second period firing shot after shot at Ed Coffey but the Sea Wolves goalie was up to the challenge until Kim Miettinen took advantage of a tired Sea Wolves defensive unit and gave the Zydeco the lead at 13:51, 2-1. Just 43 seconds later Elijah Wilson tallied his 22nd of the season on a forehand backhand drop past Coffey for a 3-1 lead.

The third period was all about Ross Bartlett as just 4:15 into the period found a bouncing puck and was able to beat Bailey Stephens to bring the Sea Wolves back to within one, 3-2. 95 seconds later Bartlett found the back of the net again to give Mississippi a tie game that would sit through regulation and 3 on 3 overtime.

In the shootout Bartlett shot first for the Sea Wolves and scored while Piekarczyk shot 3rd and scored to win it, while only Dmitry Kuznetsov found the back of the net for the Zydeco.

Coffey stopped 30 of 33 in the win his 4th of the season.

The Sea Wolves return to the Coliseum tomorrow at 1:05pm for the last game between these squads here in Mississippi. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the box office.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.