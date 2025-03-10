Dragons Get Thornton for Bernard

March 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has acquired forward/defenseman Brodie Thornton in exchange for goaltender Sammy Bernard.

Thornton, 25, is in his first full season of professional hockey after a four year collegiate career at Adrian College in the ACHA. This year with the Baton Rouge Zydeco the versatile skater has scored 11 goals and added 16 assists for 27 points in 35 games. He's also appeared in six games with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL.

The 6-1, 181-pound Macomb Township, MI native has been part of two championship teams, first in the NA3HL with the Metro Jets in 2018 and also with Adrian as they captured the 2024 ACHA title.

Bernard went 17-8-0 for the River Dragons this season, posting a .912 save percentage and a 2.83 goals against average along with three shutouts. The River Dragons want to thank Sammy for his contributions to the organization and City of Columbus both on and off the ice.

Columbus is back in action this weekend for Legends Weekend! Friday night the team will honor Josh Pietrantonio with a special ceremony and Saturday is the Legends Game at 4:45 before the River Dragons host the Monroe Moccasins at 7:05 pm. Your ticket is valid for admission to both games Saturday. Single game seats are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

