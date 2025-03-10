Just Announced: 5 Game Playoff Package

March 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The postseason is on the horizon, and the Baton Rouge Zydeco are giving Season Ticket Holders the chance to lock in their seats with the 5-Game Playoff Pack, available for purchase March 13 through April 3! With the potential for five thrilling home playoff games, fans won't want to miss the action as the Zydeco battle for the Federal Prospects Hockey Leagues, Commissioners Cup Championship.

Playoff Pack Details:

- Season Ticket Holders Exclusive Perk - Pay regular season ticket prices when purchasing in advance, with packages starting at $60 per person

- Walk up packages will start at $80 per person

- All purchases must be paid in full by April 4

- If any games are not played, ticketholders will receive a refund from the point of purchase

How to Purchase:

- Call 225-515-PUCK

- Email hope@brzydeco.com

- Visit the River Road box office during regular business hours (Monday-Friday 10am-4pm)

- Stop by the table in the RCRC Galleria during home games on March 13, 14, and 15.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the Zydeco's historic playoff push! Secure your 5-Game Playoff Pack and get ready to bring the energy to the River Center!

