Athens Rock Lobsters Set Their Sights on a World Record

March 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters are making waves in their inaugural season, and now they're looking to make history in a whole new way. On March 20th, the team will attempt to break a World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as lobsters at Akins Ford Arena.

As one of the most talked-about teams in minor league hockey, the Rock Lobsters have skyrocketed in popularity, currently ranking third in league attendance with an average of 3,847 fans per game. The overwhelming support from the Athens community has fueled the team's success, and this record attempt is yet another testament to the passion of Crustacean Nation.

"Our fans have shown up in ways we never imagined," said Rock Lobsters President Scott Hull. "To be third in attendance in the league during our first season speaks volumes about this community. We've already seen so many fans embrace the lobster theme on their own, so setting a world record just feels like the natural next step."

To officially count toward the world record, fans must arrive in a full lobster costume-complete with claws, antennae, and a tail-before the official count is taken. Representatives will be on-site to validate the attempt and confirm that Athens Rock Lobsters fans have set a new benchmark in the world of themed sporting events.

"The energy in Athens has been incredible," said Britton Briley, Director of Marketing for the Rock Lobsters. "We've built something truly special here, and this record attempt isn't just about numbers-it's about celebrating what makes this team and its fans unique. There's no doubt in my mind we'll shatter the record."

In addition to the world record attempt, the March 20th game will be packed with festivities, including themed intermission entertainment, exclusive merchandise, and a chance for fans to win prizes for the best-dressed lobsters in attendance. The arena will be transformed into an ocean of red, with thousands of fans ready to pinch their way into the history books.

"This is a celebration of the community that has supported us since day one," added Lindsey Bornhorst, Director of Community Relations. "The bond between this team and its fans is something truly special, and we can't wait to see thousands of people come together to make history."

Tickets for Lobster Costume Night are selling fast, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots early to be part of this historic event. Whether you already own a lobster suit or need to find one, this is the chance to become a part of Athens Rock Lobsters legend.

So grab your claws, suit up, and get ready to scuttle into history. March 20th is set to be a record-breaking night for Athens, and you won't want to miss it!

