Sea Wolves Give Zydeco the Blues, 3-2

March 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves and Zydeco met up for the final time at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this afternoon. With Baton Rouge still in the playoff hunt and the Sea Wolves trying to find positives out of a tough season. After winning in a shootout Saturday night the Sea Wolves were looking to win a weekend series for the first time this season.

Each team saw time on the power play but it was a shorthanded goal that started the action as Scott Sharrock stole the puck and rushed down the ice able to beat Richie Parent for the first goal of the game at 11:27 of the first period. The Sea Wolves found their own scoring touch 2:50 later as Philip Wong tipped a Sam Turner shot behind Bailey Stephens to tie things up at 1-1.

Despite a lot of back and forth it came down to another special teams play as Brodie Thornton found the back of the net on a power play 19:10 into the second period to make it 2-1 Zydeco.

Just like last night Ross Bartlett tied the game early in the third period as just 34 seconds in Bartlett went streaking past defenders and buried it past Stephens to tie the game at 2-2. Late in the third,13:58, Maxwell Barrington recorded his first goal with the Sea Wolves to give Mississippi the lead and eventual win.

Parent stopped 31 of 33 in the win his second with the Sea Wolves.

Mississippi returns home for a three in three with the Dashers of Danville next Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office.

