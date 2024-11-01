River Dragons Blank Sea Wolves 5-0

November 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Sammy Bernard pitched his second consecutive shutout and Alexander Jmaeff scored a pair of goals as the Columbus River Dragons downed the Mississippi Sea Wolves 5-0 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Jmaeff got the River Dragons on the board just 22 seconds into the game, beating Sea Wolves goaltender Trever Roy through the legs with a shot that trickled over the goal line. He would record his second of the period and the season at 9:51 after Kyle Moore blocked a clearing attempt along the left wing boards, shook off a check and centered a pass to Jmaeff for a one-timer past Roy.

In the second, Columbus caught a break when Jordan Popoff's rim into the Mississippi zone caught a stanchion in the glass and kicked towards the Sea Wolves' goal, surprising Roy and ending up in the net at 1:50.

Then at the end of the period, Mississippi's Noah Hippolyte-Smith was whistled for a double-minor for high sticking. Columbus managed to capitalize right before the break when Connor Lind scored on a shot from the left point at 19:00 from Jestin Somero and Cody Wickline.

Columbus then kicked off the third period with another power play goal on the second half of the double minor to put the game away. Steven Klinck took a pass from Ryan Galvin and let go of a quick shot that beat Roy just 33 second into the third period for the final goal of the game.

Bernard finished with 22 saves for his second straight shutout, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Notes:

Both Nolan Slachetka and Hunter Bersani played in their 150th professional games.

Connor Lind played in his 100th pro and FPHL game.

Bernard's second straight shutout means he has now stopped the first 40 shots faced on the season.

Three Stars: Bernard (1), Jmaeff (2), Lind (3)

The same two teams will go head-to-head tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. It's the first Chick-fil-A Midland Family Four Pack game of the season! You can purchase yours right now online at RDragons.com.

