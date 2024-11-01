Milan Magic Makes Moccasins Mad in Monroe

November 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

MONROE, La. - The Athens Rock Lobsters returned to the Monroe Civic Center on Halloween night and ended a game that was filled with fights, physical battles and ever-changing narratives with an overtime goal from Garrett Milan to secure a 3-2 victory against

Milan, the player-coach who currently leads the FPHL in scoring, took a lead for the visitors in the second period with a redirect on a Carter Shinkaruk shot.

However, the matchup was turned on its head with two Moccasin goals separated by 20 seconds, giving Monroe a 2-1 lead through Declan Conway and Helmer Oskarsson at the 13:38 mark.

Before the second was over, Hunter Alden forced a turnover and turned defense into offense with a tape-to-tape pass to facilitate a Brandon Picard shot into a wide-open net.

A scoreless third period sent the two teams to overtime and Milan reached into his bag of tricks to put a move on a defender before burying a wrist shot into the top corner past Marcus Ekholm-Rosen.

The Rock Lobsters (6-1-0, 16 pts) return to Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, La. on Saturday night to finish out their series against the Monroe Moccasins.

