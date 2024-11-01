FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Venom Can't Finish Off Black Bears, Fall 5-4 in Shootout

by Jim Cerny

Newburgh, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom were less than two minutes away from defeating the defending Commissioner's Cup champions Friday at Ice Time Sports Complex but fell short of closing out an exciting game against the Binghamton Black Bears. The Venom allowed a goal at 18:15 of the third period and eventually lost 5-4 in a game decided by the shootout.

Venom goalie John Moriarty finished with 38 saves, and stopped two of three shots in the shootout. However, Binghamton forward Cam Clark scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Black Bears the win.

Moriarty stopped 16 of 17 shots in the first period when Hudson Valley was outshot 17-4. He made 14 more saves in the third period, but allowed Clark to score off an odd-man rush at 18:15, tying the game at 4-4 and forcing overtime.

Connor Macananama made 26 saves for Bingahmton, including three in overtime. He stopped all three shots in the shootout and the Black Bears extended their winning streak to five straight games.

Tyson Kirkby scored twice for Binghamton, including the only goal in the first period, a power-play marker at 7:26.

The Venom came alive in the second period behind the production of forward Blake Siewertsen, who scored a power-play goal at 5:23 and a shorthanded goal at 14:43.

But before the second period ended, Binghamton regained the lead, when Zac Sirota scored his first of the season at 15:55 and Kirkby netted his fifth with two seconds remaining on the clock.

Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, the Venom wasted no time tying the score. Danila Belov wired a right-wing shot past Macananama at 2:09, his fourth goal in the past three games tying it 3-3. Eimantas Noreika's third goal of the season at 14:29 of the third gave Hudson Valley the late lead.

However, that lasted less than four minutes before Clark saved the day for the Black Bears.

Venom captain Bret Parker had two assists in the loss. Black Bears defenseman Dakota Bohn also had two assists in the game.

The Venom return to action when they host the Watertown Wolves on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 845-454-5800.

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Prowlers Dominate on Military Appreciation Night

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers dominated the first Battle of I-94 of the season 5-1 against the Motor City Rockers. The Prowlers peppered Ricky Gonzalez with 56 shots in the win.

"We learned last Friday night that it takes a real effort every game and that's how we're going to play," said Prowlers assistant coach Alex Johnson. "We're going to hit you head-on from puck drop and that's what we did tonight. We were all over them tonight."

Gonzalez stopped all 17 Port Huron attempts in the first period but the home side broke through in the second when Luke James slid a pass to Daniel Chartrand. The wrist shot from the left-wing was his third goal of the season.

Later in the period, Tucker Scantlebury stepped into the offensive zone and fired a laser to the top corner that exploded the water bottle on the net behind Gonzalez and doubled the Prowlers' lead.

A few minutes later, Matt Graham put the puck in the crease and Lukas Lacny jammed it home for his third goal in as many games in a Port Huron uniform.

Valtteri Nousiainen's shutout bid was spoiled with just over four minutes left in the game when Eli Rivers blocked a shot at the Rockers' blue line and connected on the ensuing breakaway.

The Prowlers weren't done though as Austin Fetterly finished a centering pass 58 seconds later and, after Mike Winn received a five-minute major for headbutting, Lacny rounded out the scoring with a power play marker.

"He's an awesome player, he does everything well," Johnson said. "He's patient with the puck, he finds good lanes and it's fun to be on the power play with him."

Lacny finished with two goals and two assists as the first star of the game while Fetterly added a pair of assists to his goal and was the second star. Nousiainen finished with 26 saves on 27 shots.

The rivals lock horns at Big Boy Arena on Nov. 2 with puck drop set for 7:05 P.M. The game will be streamed live on the PHP Network.

PROWLERS FEAST ON ROCKERS IN WEEKEND OPENER, 5-1

by Alex Haenke

Port Huron, MI - A strong second period was enough for Port Huron to take care of Motor City on Friday night. Three goals in the second frame were the difference. Lukas Lacny had a four point night with two goals and two assists. Valtteri Nousiainen had 26 saves in the Prowlers win. Ricardo Gonzalez staved off 51 of the 56 shots he faced in net for the Rockers.

The floodgates opened in the second period for Port Huron (2-2-1, 6 PTS). Their first goal came from Dan Chartrand on a shot from the middle of the slot. After just over two minutes of play, the Prowlers had a 1-0 lead. The Prowlers thought that they had made it 2-0 with just over 12 minutes left and even challenged the play to prove it. The Prowlers were unsuccessful which led to the first power play of the game for Motor City (2-3-0, 5 PTS). After killing off the penalty, Scantlebury doubled the Prowlers lead with a shot that hit the water bottle at 14:54. Things only got worse for the Rockers in the 2nd when a bouncing puck that last touched Lukas Lacny at 17:28 made it 3-0, Port Huron.

The two teams traded goals in the middle of the third period. Eli Rivers had the lone goal for Motor City on the breakaway at 15:45. Austin Fetterly re-instated the three goal lead for Port Huron at 16:43. Lacny found the twine for his second time of the night with a power play goal at 18:01. That would be the final goal of the game in a thorough 5-1 beating.

The first period was a goalie duel, albeit a pretty lopsided one. Neither side were able to find the back of the net, but Nousiainen only faced three shots. The Prowlers dominated possession thanks in large part to three power plays. Gonzalez was able to turn aside all seventeen shots that came his way.

Port Huron now leads the Battle of I-94, 1-0. The two sides will meet for a rematch on Saturday night at Big Boy Arena in Fraser. Motor City will be hosting its regular season home opener.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Carolina Falls in Overtime to Blue Ridge, 5-4

Multi-goal outings from Kraemer and Pestuka not enough in loss

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds fell in overtime to the Blue Ridge Bobcats, 5-4, on Friday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,910 fans for the home opener.

Blue Ridge (2-2-1) opened the scoring for the visitors with less than five minutes remaining in the 1st. Vladislav Vlasov off a deflection found the puck on his stick and beat Carolina (2-1-2) netminder Boris Babik to put the Bobcats up 1-0.

The Thunderbirds found an answer late in the 1st period. Dawson Baker sent a puck to the slot that Gus Ford settled down, spun and gave it to a crashing Roman Kraemer at the back post who slotted home his third goal of the season, tying the game at one heading to the 2nd period.

In the second, both sides traded goals with Savva Smirnov giving the Bobcats the lead again with just under eight minutes remaining before Jiri Pestuka tied it with 1:28 to go on the clock, sending the two sides tied at two to the 3rd period.

In the 3rd, Carolina took its first lead of the night on Pestuka's second goal of the evening just 56 seconds into the frame beating Greg Hussey low blocker side, but just before the midway mark of the 3rd, Danny Martin on a centering pass from Smirnov tied the game at three.

Following Martin's goal, Carolina went to the power play and Kraemer, again from a feed from Ford, tapped home a backdoor goal, putting Carolina ahead, 4-3, with six minutes remaining.

With a minute remaining, Blue Ridge pulled Hussey, bringing the extra skater on, and Smirnov got his second goal of the evening on a find across the zone by Denis Radchenko, tying the game at four with 43 seconds left in the 3rd. At the end of regulation, Ford was called for a slash and the Bobcats started overtime with the extra attacker.

Just 38 seconds into overtime, Vlasov ripped home his second of the evening from the far dot, beating Babik on a one-timer, and Blue Ridge completed the comeback over the Thunderbirds in overtime, 5-4.

Carolina and Blue Ridge meet tomorrow evening to finish off four straight matchups at the Fairgrounds Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

Bernard's Shutout Propels River Dragons to Victory

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - Sammy Bernard pitched his second consecutive shutout and Alexander Jmaeff scored a pair of goals as the Columbus River Dragons downed the Mississippi Sea Wolves 5-0 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Jmaeff got the River Dragons on the board just 22 seconds into the game, beating Sea Wolves goaltender Trever Roy through the legs with a shot that trickled over the goal line. He would record his second of the period and the season at 9:51 after Kyle Moore blocked a clearing attempt along the left wing boards, shook off a check and centered a pass to Jmaeff for a one-timer past Roy.

In the second, Columbus caught a break when Jordan Popoff's rim into the Mississippi zone caught a stanchion in the glass and kicked towards the Sea Wolves' goal, surprising Roy and ending up in the net at 1:50.

Then at the end of the period, Mississippi's Noah Hippolyte-Smith was whistled for a double-minor for high sticking. Columbus managed to capitalize right before the break when Connor Lind scored on a shot from the left point at 19:00 from Jestin Somero and Cody Wickline.

Columbus then kicked off the third period with another power play goal on the second half of the double minor to put the game away. Steven Klinck took a pass from Ryan Galvin and let go of a quick shot that beat Roy just 33 second into the third period for the final goal of the game.

Bernard finished with 22 saves for his second straight shutout, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Notes:

Both Nolan Slachetka and Hunter Bersani played in their 150th professional games.

Connor Lind played in his 100th pro and FPHL game.

Bernard's second straight shutout means he has now stopped the first 40 shots faced on the season.

Three Stars: Bernard (1), Jmaeff (2), Lind (3)

The same two teams will go head-to-head tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. It's the first Chick-fil-A Midland Family Four Pack game of the season! You can purchase yours right now online at RDragons.com.

River Dragons Shutout Sea Wolves 5-0

by Jon Kliment

Columbus, GA - The Sea Wolves went down to Georgia and they were looking for some points to steal. With two games in Columbus, a place that has been difficult for Mississippi since its inception the Sea Wolves were looking to reset history.

It was a rougher start than Mississippi was hoping to catch Columbus sleeping after their week off, but just 22 seconds in Justin MacDonald found the back of the net on a pass from Alexander Jmaeff into the slot to give Columbus the 1-0 lead. 9:29 later Jmaeff struck again finding a puck in the slot and firing it past Trevor Roy to give the River Dragons a 2-0 lead.

The second period did not make things better for Mississippi as a weird bounce on a rimmed puck rolled out hit Roy's skate and ended up in the back of the net. Jordan Popoff was credited with the 3-0 goal. On a late power play Columbus made it 4-0 as former Sea Wolf Connor Lind took a shot from the point and was able to beat Roy through traffic.

In the final frame Steven Klinck scored on a power play tally to put the River Dragons up 5-0 and Sammy Bernard would not allow Mississippi anything tonight.

Roy stopped 23 of 28 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves are right back in action tomorrow night from Columbus as they look for points against the division rival. Follow along on Youtube.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Nip the Hat Tricks in OT

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - For the first time in the new season, two old foes met in the Watertown Municipal Arena on this Friday evening.

Danbury would strike first when newly signed Gleb Bandurkin one timed a shot past Wolves starter Anton Borodkin at the 14:49 mark of the first, for the only goal of the period. Connor Woolley was credited with the assist.

Despite being outshot 13-7 in the first, the Hat Tricks took the 1-0 lead to the locker room.

At 7:23 of the second, Watertown got on the board with a Dustin Perillat goal from an odd angle, as he was able to play off the leg of the Hat Tricks keeper Frankie McClendon, for a power play goal.

The Hat Tricks jumped back to the lead on a Jacob Ratcliffe goal at the 14:44 mark assisted by Zachary Pamaylaon, putting Danbury back in front 2-1.

Just under 2 minutes later, Watertown tied the score a second time with a Chase DiBari goal at 16:20 assisted by Trevor Grasby.

The score would stay that way, sending the game to the third period knotted at 2 goals a piece. Danbury outshot the Wolves 13-11 in the second period.

The third period would turn into a goalkeeping battle as both the Hat Tricks McClendon and Watertown's Borodkin both made outstanding saves, keeping the game tied at the end of regulation.

3:13 into the extra frame, the Wolves Carter Thornton knifed a shot over the blocker of McClendon, sending the Wolves to victory 3-2.

Tomorrow night the Hat Tricks will head down Rt 81 in New York state to take on the Binghamton Black Bears at 7:00. The Wolves will head to Newburgh, NY to battle the Hudson Valley Vipers, also at 7:00.

Hat Tricks Outlasted by Watertown in Overtime, 3-2

by Doug Lattuca

Watertown, NY - Carter Thornton's game-winner at 3:13 of overtime was the difference in a 3-2 Watertown win over the Hat Tricks on Friday night in Danbury's first game of the weekend. The Wolves came from behind twice in the second period to pick up two points and improve to 4-1-1. Despite the loss, Danbury has now secured points in four straight games (8) but falls to 2-1-2.

The first period was a goaltending battle between Danbury's Frankie McClendon and Watertown's Anton Borodkin until Hat Tricks forward Gleb Bandurkin notched his first professional goal in his pro debut at 14:49. The frame ended with the Hat Tricks up 1-0 despite being outshot 13-7.

The second period saw three goals, two from Watertown and one from Danbury. Defenseman Dustin Perillat beat McClendon on a sharp-angle shot on the power play at 7:23 to tie the game. About seven minutes later, the Hat Tricks re-took the lead when Jacob Ratcliffe buried a rebound in front for his second goal of the season and team-high ninth point (14:44). The lead did not last long as Wolves winger Chase DiBari evened the score at two just 1:36 later and that is how the period ended. Through 40 minutes the shots were 24-20 in favor of Watertown.

Despite 17 combined shots in the third period, no one found the back of the net sending the game to overtime where Thornton sniped home the game-winner over the blocker of McClendon.

McClendon made 32 saves on 35 shots in his first start of the season while Borodkin stopped 33 of 35 shots for the Wolves.

The Hat Tricks finish up their weekend in New York on Saturday against the Black Bears. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

DASHERS of DANVILLE at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Zip by Dashers

by Devin Dobek

Baton Rouge, LA - After an 801 mile journey to Baton Rouge, the Dashers looked to improve their record on the road. In a game with limited physicality and lopsided shots, the Zydeco were able to cash in some late, backbreaking goals to fuel them to a victory in front of the home crowd.

Period one was a slow and sloppy start for both sides. However, it didn't take long for the Zydeco to get on the scoreboard. Forward Matthew Gordon found himself with a clear path to attack the net and was able to beat Oscar Wahlgren through the five-hole to make it 1-0 just over 3 minutes in. The shots held at a measly 3-3 until midway through the period when Yegor Kabatayev swatted an airborne puck by Breandan Colgan to even things at 1. The Dasher offense was almost non-existent the rest of the way through the first frame, and were held to just 4 shots. Another bad break came when Dasher defenseman Ricky Regala took a puck to the face and went down with 10 seconds remaining. On the ensuing faceoff after the injury, defenseman Brodie Thornton sniped a wrister home to give the Zydeco a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

Period two opened with both teams exchanging fast paced, end to end scoring chances. The story of the period was tremendous goaltending. A symphony of oohs and aahs echoed throughout the Raising Cane's River Center with every opportunity that was negated by each (goal)tender. The Dashers gained some momentum when PIM leader Ryo Namiki interfered with Brandon Stojevski for his third minor of the game and gave the Dashers a man advantage. After some good opportunities around the crease by the second unit, the penalty was killed. Later in the period, Dasher assistant captain Lester Brown was booked for slashing down Tyler Larwood in the final minute, and on the ensuing powerplay Shane Haggerty slammed home a rebound off a shot from the point by Scott Shorrock to make it 3-1. The period expired with the shots reading 30-13 in favor of the hometown Zydeco.

Trailing by two, the Dashers were searching for answers heading into the final frame. A couple quick penalties left them handicapped as the Zydeco were able to cash in with Narek Aleksanyan redirecting a shot from the point by Brodie Thornton to extend the lead to 4-1. The only notable offense for the Dashers the rest of the way was Thomas Murphy making a great play around the backcheck and sliding a puck to the slot while being hooked to find Ricky Regala for his first of the year. The late threat would be extinguished as the Zydeco would run away to a 4-2 win.

The shots finished at 46-20 in favor of the Zydeco. The Dashers fall to 1-4 early on in the season while the Zydeco improve to 4-2. The two teams will square off again tomorrow at the Raising Cane's River Center at 7:05 Central.

