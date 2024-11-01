Rock Lobsters Edge Out Moccasins 3-2 In Halloween Thriller

November 1, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins







Monroe, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters pulled out a 3-2 overtime victory over the Monroe Moccasins on Halloween night. Garrett Milan's second of the game came at 2:17 in the overtime period and put an end to a back-and-forth contest that saw both teams exchanging leads and penalties.

After a quiet first period, the Rock Lobsters opened the scoring early in the second, with Milan finding the back of the net to make it 1-0 at 5:31. Monroe responded quickly, taking advantage of a power play with Declan Conway to tie the game at 13:18 in his first game with Monroe. Just seconds later, the Moccasins surged ahead as Helmer Oskarsson scored on a shot from the high slot beating Jack Bostedt blocker side, making it 2-1.

The Rock Lobsters evened things up late in the second period, as Brandon Picard found himself staring at a wide-open net to make it 2-2 at 17:49. Both teams traded chances in a scoreless third period, but neither could break the deadlock.

In overtime, Athens wasted no time as Milan scored his second of the night to secure the win for the Rock Lobsters who are now 3-0 against Monroe this season. Monroe will look to regroup as they host Athens for game two of this weekend series on Saturday.

